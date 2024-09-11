Photos: Inside the International Premiere of THE PIANO LESSON Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, September 10th, Netflix's THE PIANO LESSON had its international premiere at Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theater.

Director and co-writer Malcolm Washington, producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and co-writer Virgil Williams were in attendance alongside the cast including John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Skylar Smith and Gail Bean. Also in attendance were executive producers Katia Washington and Constanza Romero Wilson, Leslie Jones (Editor), Erica Frauman (Post Supervisor), David Bomba (Production Designer), Mary Vernieu (Casting Director), Lindsay Graham (Casting Director), Andrea Bowman (Hair HOD), Lawrence Davis (Key Hair) and Para Shardé (Makeup HOD). Take a look at the photos from the event below!

Official Synopsis

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy. The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on November 8 and be available to stream on Netflix on November 22.

Photo credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix