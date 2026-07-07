MASQUERADE to Host Exclusive Concert Series AFTER THE CURTAIN

Masquerade will launch an exclusive concert series titled “After the Curtain” with Concerts Under the Stars. Taking place immediately following that evening’s performance of Masquerade in the Lake Bar, “After the Curtain” will feature world-class musicians in July and August who move effortlessly between jazz tradition, Broadway excellence, and contemporary artistry. The new concert series is a part of Masquerade’s expanded late night programming.

Performers featured in “After the Curtain” include Benny Benack III (July 10), Ciara Renée (July 21), Natalie Tenenbaum (August 7), and Bernard Scahill (August 21).

Friday, July 10 at 9:30pm: Benny Benack III — Sinatra & Louis Armstrong

Emmy-nominated trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III brings Sinatra & Louis Armstrong to life through iconic vocals and trumpet performance, celebrating the greatest standards in jazz history. From “Fly Me to the Moon” to “What a Wonderful World,” experience the music that shaped an era.

Tuesday, July 21 at 9:30pm: Ciara Renée — French Set: Édith Piaf & Josephine Baker

Broadway star Ciara Renée brings Édith Piaf & Josephine Baker to life through luminous vocals and authentic French artistry, celebrating the greatest standards in French jazz history. From “La Vie en Rose” to “J’ai Deux Amours,” experience the music that shaped an era.

Friday, August 7 at 9:30pm: Natalie Tenenbaum — Beethoven to Beyoncé

Natalie Tenenbaum brings classical mastery and contemporary brilliance together, celebrating the music that transcends centuries and genres. From Beethoven’s timeless compositions to Beyoncé’s modern artistry, experience the evolution of musical excellence.

Friday, August 21 at 9:30pm: Bernard Scahill — Broadway in Jazz

Bernard Scahill, founder of Concerts Under The Stars and producer of “After The Curtain,” brings Broadway’s greatest songs to life through jazz reinterpretation and world-class musicianship, celebrating the marriage of theatrical perfection and improvisational artistry. From Golden Age standards to today’s Broadway anthems, experience the music of musical theatre transformed.

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