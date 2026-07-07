Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny
See Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman alongside Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte, plus more.
Get a first look at production photos for Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific as it plays the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis at The Muny.
South Pacific is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together stories of romance and prejudice among American military personnel and the island inhabitants they encounter. The score includes some of the most recognized songs in the American musical theatre canon.
The Muny presents the production as part of a rotating summer slate at its open-air venue, with the run presented by the Centene Foundation. Paulo Szot reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque, with Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte also among the principals, as previously reported. South Pacific runs through July 12. Check out production footage!
Photo credit: Phillip Hamer
Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman
Paulo Szot, Josiah Paik and Grace Moore
Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman
Joan Almedilla (center) and members of the company
Bobby Conte (center) and members of the company
Joan Almedilla (center) and members of the company
John El-Jor (left) and Robert Crenshaw with members of the company
Joan Almedilla and Michael Canu
Taylor Louderman and Michael Canu
Taylor Louderman (center) with members of the company
Taylor Louderman (center) with members of the company
From left: Michaela Marfori, Joan Almedilla and Michael Canu
Michaela Marfori and Michael Canu
Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman
Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman
Michaela Marfori and Michael Canu
From left: Josiah Paik, Paulo Szot, Grace Moore and Taylor Louderman
Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman
Jeff Cummings (left) and Michael James Reed
Taylor Louderman (center) and members of the company
Taylor Louderman and Bobby Conte
Paulo Szot (left) and Michael Canu
The company
Grace Moore, Taylor Louderman and Josiah Paik