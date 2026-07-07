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Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny

See Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman alongside Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte, plus more.

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Featured Topic THE MUNY More Coverage

Get a first look at production photos for Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific as it plays the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis at The Muny. 

South Pacific is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together stories of romance and prejudice among American military personnel and the island inhabitants they encounter. The score includes some of the most recognized songs in the American musical theatre canon.

The Muny presents the production as part of a rotating summer slate at its open-air venue, with the run presented by the Centene Foundation. Paulo Szot reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque, with Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte also among the principals, as previously reported. South Pacific runs through July 12. Check out production footage!

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot, Josiah Paik and Grace Moore

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Joan Almedilla (center) and members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Bobby Conte (center) and members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Joan Almedilla (center) and members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


John El-Jor (left) and Robert Crenshaw with members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Joan Almedilla and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman (center) with members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman (center) with members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


From left: Michaela Marfori, Joan Almedilla and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Michaela Marfori and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Michaela Marfori and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


From left: Josiah Paik, Paulo Szot, Grace Moore and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Jeff Cummings (left) and Michael James Reed

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman (center) and members of the company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman and Bobby Conte

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Paulo Szot (left) and Michael Canu

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


The company

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Taylor Louderman

Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Image


Grace Moore, Taylor Louderman and Josiah Paik

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