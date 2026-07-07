Photos: Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman and More in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny

Get a first look at production photos for Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific as it plays the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis at The Muny.

South Pacific is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together stories of romance and prejudice among American military personnel and the island inhabitants they encounter. The score includes some of the most recognized songs in the American musical theatre canon.

The Muny presents the production as part of a rotating summer slate at its open-air venue, with the run presented by the Centene Foundation. Paulo Szot reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque, with Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte also among the principals, as previously reported. South Pacific runs through July 12. Check out production footage!

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer

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