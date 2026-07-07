Rachel Zegler to Lead Psychological Thriller Film NDA; Amy Ryan and Penn Bagley Also Star

Rachel Zegler is set to star in NDA, a new psychological thriller film from writer-director Audrey Ellis Fox, who marks her feature debut with the project.

The Evita star will appear in the film alongside Penn Badgley and Tony Award nominee Amy Ryan. The U.S. rights for the film were just acquired by Bleeker Street; it is currently filming in New York City.

The plot revolves around Zegler's character Dana, who undergoes " a maddening day of mediation for an office harassment claim she filed, and as the clock ticks towards an immutable deadline, she questions the price of her silence, sanity, and the truth."

Ellis Fox, whose directorial credits include commercials for brands like Nike and Gatorade, saw success with her original script for the film, which was featured on the 2024 Black List and was selected for the 2023 Women in Film X Black List’s Feature Residency program.

The film is being produced by Jared Ian Goldman and Zola Elgart Glassman for Mighty Engine, Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder for Snoot, Caitlin Gold for Tanbark Pictures, and Daniel Ginsberg for In The Cut Productions. Executive producers include Ellis Fox, Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson, Tyler DiNapoli, and Miranda King, as well as Christian Hall.

Zegler was seen as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA, for which she won an Olivier Award. The production ran at The London Palladium in 2025 and will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in 2027.

In 2024, Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K, and Disney's Snow White. She will also be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical, Octet, the comedy film She Gets It From Me, and will appear alongside Adrien Brody and Ben Platt in the music-driven drama, Last Dance.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas