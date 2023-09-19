Photos: Inside You Gotta Believe 'Voices: Stars for Foster Kids' Benefit Concert, With Norm Lewis, Donna Murphy, Adam Pascal, and More!

The event took place on Monday, September 18th.
POPULAR
You Gotta Believe (YGB), a New York City-based, national organization that focuses exclusively on finding permanent parents and families for older kids in foster care, hosted its 9th annual Voices: Stars for Foster Kids benefit concert at Town Hall in NYC, on Monday, September 18th.
Check out photos from the event below!
Created and hosted by Stars In The House’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the benefit concert featured special performances and appearances by Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, Adam Pascal, Sharon Catherine Brown, Javier Colon, Ta'Nika Gibson, Matt Gould, Norm Lewis, Griffin Matthews, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, Cody Saintgnue, NaTasa Yvette Williams, Bellamy Young, Andrea McArdle and Executive Director of You Gotta Believe Jennifer Pinder. The evening was be directed by Brenda Braxton with music direction by Seth Rudetsky. Other guests in attendance included: Jackie Hoffman, Our Lady Jay, Tom Cavanaugh, Juwan Crawley, Jackson Walker, and others.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for You Gotta Believe
Jennifer Pinder
Cody Saintgnue
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, Seth Rudetsky, and Brenda Braxton
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Brenda Braxton, and Seth Rudetsky
Our Lady J
(L-R) Krysta Rodriguez and Gracie McGraw
(L-R) James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) James Wesley, Jennifer Pinder, and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) James Wesley, Our Lady J, and Seth Rudetsky
Griffin Matthews and Norm Lewis
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Sharon Catherine Brown, Brenda Braxton, Bobby Daye, and Javier Colon
(L-R) Susan Fletcher and Lyn Philistine
(L-R) Bellamy Young and Pedro Segundo
Matt Gould (C)
Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews
(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, Bellamy Young, Adam Pascal, Donna Murphy, and Patina Miller
(L-R) Patina Miller and Seth Rudetsky
Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, and Bellamy Young
(L-R)Norm Lewis, Bellamy Young, James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and Pedro Segundo
Cody Saintgnue
Matt Gould (C)
Javier Colon and Cody Saintgnue
(L-R) Jennifer Pinder, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley
(L-R) Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy
L-R) James Wesley, Donna McKechnie, and Seth Rudetsky
Gracie McGraw and Sharon Catherine Brown
Gracie McGraw and Krysta Rodriguez
The Wright family
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley
(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, Donna Murphy, and James Wesley
The McClean family
Comfort and Natascha
Jennifer Pinder (C)
Cody Saintgnue
(L-R) Regina Famatigan, Luis E. Mora, Morgan J. Smart, Tyler Dobies, and Gay Willis
Bellamy Young and Andrea McArdle
(L-R) Anthony Geathers, Mark Braverman, and JT Duron
Norm Lewis and Sharon Catherine Brown
(L-R) James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, Bellamy Young, and Andrea McArdle
(L-R)Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young
James Wesley and Adam Pascal
Javier Colon and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Regina Famatigan, Morgan J. Smart, Donna Murphy, Gay Willis, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You