Photos: Inside You Gotta Believe 'Voices: Stars for Foster Kids' Benefit Concert, With Norm Lewis, Donna Murphy, Adam Pascal, and More!

The event took place on Monday, September 18th.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

You Gotta Believe (YGB), a New York City-based, national organization that focuses exclusively on finding permanent parents and families for older kids in foster care, hosted its 9th annual Voices: Stars for Foster Kids benefit concert at Town Hall in NYC, on Monday, September 18th.

Check out photos from the event below!

Created and hosted by Stars In The House’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the benefit concert featured special performances and appearances by Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, Adam PascalSharon Catherine Brown, Javier Colon, Ta'Nika Gibson, Matt Gould, Norm Lewis, Griffin Matthews, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, Cody Saintgnue, NaTasa Yvette Williams, Bellamy Young, Andrea McArdle and Executive Director of You Gotta Believe Jennifer Pinder.   The evening was be directed by Brenda Braxton with music direction by Seth Rudetsky.   Other guests in attendance included: Jackie Hoffman, Our Lady Jay, Tom Cavanaugh, Juwan Crawley, Jackson Walker,  and others.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for You Gotta Believe

Bellamy Young
Bellamy Young

Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal

Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw

NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton

Sharon Catherine Brown
Sharon Catherine Brown

Javier Colon
Javier Colon

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw

NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton

Javier Colon
Javier Colon

Sharon Catherine Brown
Sharon Catherine Brown

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Jennifer Pinder
Jennifer Pinder

Cody Saintgnue
Cody Saintgnue

(L-R) Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, Seth Rudetsky, and Brenda Braxton
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, Seth Rudetsky, and Brenda Braxton

Jackie Hoffman
Jackie Hoffman

Juwan Crawley
Juwan Crawley

(L-R) Norm Lewis, Brenda Braxton, and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Brenda Braxton, and Seth Rudetsky

Our Lady J
Our Lady J

Griffin Matthews
Griffin Matthews

Griffin Matthews
Griffin Matthews

(L-R) Krysta Rodriguez and Gracie McGraw
(L-R) Krysta Rodriguez and Gracie McGraw

(L-R) James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

(L-R) James Wesley, Jennifer Pinder, and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) James Wesley, Jennifer Pinder, and Seth Rudetsky

(L-R) James Wesley, Our Lady J, and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) James Wesley, Our Lady J, and Seth Rudetsky

Griffin Matthews and Norm Lewis
Griffin Matthews and Norm Lewis

Bobby Daye
Bobby Daye

(L-R) Norm Lewis, Sharon Catherine Brown, Brenda Braxton, Bobby Daye, and Javier Colon
(L-R) Norm Lewis, Sharon Catherine Brown, Brenda Braxton, Bobby Daye, and Javier Colon

Jack Plotnick
Jack Plotnick

(L-R) Susan Fletcher and Lyn Philistine
(L-R) Susan Fletcher and Lyn Philistine

(L-R) Bellamy Young and Pedro Segundo
(L-R) Bellamy Young and Pedro Segundo

Matt Gould (C)
Matt Gould (C)

Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews
Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews

Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw

(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, Bellamy Young, Adam Pascal, Donna Murphy, and Patina Miller
(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, Bellamy Young, Adam Pascal, Donna Murphy, and Patina Miller

(L-R) Patina Miller and Seth Rudetsky
(L-R) Patina Miller and Seth Rudetsky

Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, and Bellamy Young
Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, and Bellamy Young

(L-R)Norm Lewis, Bellamy Young, James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and Pedro Segundo
(L-R)Norm Lewis, Bellamy Young, James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and Pedro Segundo

Patina Miller
Patina Miller

Cody Saintgnue
Cody Saintgnue

Matt Gould (C)
Matt Gould (C)

Javier Colon and Cody Saintgnue
Javier Colon and Cody Saintgnue

(L-R) Jennifer Pinder, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley
(L-R) Jennifer Pinder, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley

(L-R) Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy
(L-R) Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy

Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue

Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, Donna Murphy, Patina Miller, James Wesley, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, and Cody Saintgnue

Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy
Sharon Catherine Brown, Bellamy Young, and Donna Murphy

L-R) James Wesley, Donna McKechnie, and Seth Rudetsky
L-R) James Wesley, Donna McKechnie, and Seth Rudetsky

Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Sharon Catherine Brown
Sharon Catherine Brown

Gracie McGraw and Sharon Catherine Brown
Gracie McGraw and Sharon Catherine Brown

Gracie McGraw and Krysta Rodriguez
Gracie McGraw and Krysta Rodriguez

The Wright family
The Wright family

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley

(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, Donna Murphy, and James Wesley
(L-R) Seth Rudetsky, Donna Murphy, and James Wesley

Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

The McClean family
The McClean family

Comfort and Natascha
Comfort and Natascha

Jennifer Pinder (C)
Jennifer Pinder (C)

Cody Saintgnue
Cody Saintgnue

Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw

Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Matt Gould
Matt Gould 

(L-R) Regina Famatigan, Luis E. Mora, Morgan J. Smart, Tyler Dobies, and Gay Willis
(L-R) Regina Famatigan, Luis E. Mora, Morgan J. Smart, Tyler Dobies, and Gay Willis

Ben Jackson Walker
Ben Jackson Walker

Bellamy Young
Bellamy Young

Bellamy Young and Andrea McArdle
Bellamy Young and Andrea McArdle

(L-R) Anthony Geathers, Mark Braverman, and JT Duron
(L-R) Anthony Geathers, Mark Braverman, and JT Duron

Sharon Catherine Brown
Sharon Catherine Brown

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Andrea McArdle
Andrea McArdle

Norm Lewis and Sharon Catherine Brown
Norm Lewis and Sharon Catherine Brown

Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal

(L-R) James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, Bellamy Young, and Andrea McArdle
(L-R) James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, Bellamy Young, and Andrea McArdle

(L-R)Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young
(L-R)Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young

James Wesley and Adam Pascal
James Wesley and Adam Pascal 

Javier Colon and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Javier Colon and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Regina Famatigan, Morgan J. Smart, Donna Murphy, Gay Willis, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young
Regina Famatigan, Morgan J. Smart, Donna Murphy, Gay Willis, Gracie McGraw, Krysta Rodriguez, Norm Lewis, Cody Saintgnue, James Wesley, and Bellamy Young



