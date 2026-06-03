Photos: Inside AN EVENING WITH ADRIENNE WARREN at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York presented An Evening with Adrienne Warren, a one-night-only event featuring songs from her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner, musical theater favorites, pop covers, and storytelling, backed by a powerhouse ensemble.

Warren is perhaps most well known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” Warren originated the role in numerous workshops of the show, working together with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations.

In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine