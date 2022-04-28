Photos: In Rehearsal for the World Premiere of SKATES A NEW MUSICAL Featuring Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere musical Skates! American Idol favorites Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young lead the incredible cast of the new musical featuring Adam Fane, Kelly Felthous, Cory Goodrich, Emma Lord, Jason Richards, Kelvin Roston, Jr., Michelle Lauto, Zach Sorrow, Trey Deluna and Adia Bell.

Described as Grease meets Hairspray with a dash of Xanadu, this completely original, family-friendly musical is co-created by Christine Rea (book/lyrics) and Rick Briskin (music/lyrics), with direction by Brenda Didier, choreography by Christopher Chase Carter and music direction by Daniel A. Weiss. Only in Chicago, this world premiere is the first major production in the newly-renovated Studebaker Theater inside the historic Fine Arts Building (410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago). Performances begin May 24, 2022 and the press opening is Sunday, June 5, 2022.

"The world of Skates is one of joy, heart and a touch of magic! Inspired by my Windy City roots, I am beyond pleased to bring this Chicago-story home. We have assembled a crazily talented cast who bring the full force of Chicago's rich tradition of ensemble work front and center. It is thrilling to originate Skates in my hometown, and to be staging the world premiere at the glorious Studebaker Theater is a dream come true," comments Christine Rea.

Skates is a coming-of-age story with a twist. It's 1994 and rock star, Jacqueline Miller has a lot to celebrate. She's headlining her first national tour, has a hit record and is riding high. In the midst of this, she has agreed to kick off the gala re-opening of her beloved childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head-on, she takes a retrospective journey back to 1977 and finds herself again when she meets up with her 12-year-old self and all the people who have made her who she is. From the wisdom of the Ouija Board, to the power of All-Skate Saturday, Skates explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.

The creative team for Skates A New Musical includes Christopher Rhoton (scenic design), Lindsay McWilliams (costume design), Chris Merriman (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Bob Cline (casting director), William Collins (production stage manager) and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions (general management).

Tickets for Skates A New Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.fineartsbuilding.com/events/skates or by calling 312-753-3210. For more information about the world premiere of Skates, visit www.SkatesTheMusical.com.