Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins LaChanze, Julie White, Donna Murphy, and Vanessa Williams at BroadwayCon

Former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton took the BroadwayCon mainstage for an exclusive conversation with Broadway legends, LaChanze, Julie White, Donna Murphy, and Vanessa Williams, discussing their work in the theater, celebrating their accomplishments, and examine the barriers that are still to be broken.

Secretary Clinton on the pressures of being a young, working professional: "I'm a recovering lawyer, and as a young lawyer in an intense, pressure-filled environment, I remember one of the slightly older male lawyers telling me, 'if you go out to dinner, leave your door closed. They won't know you went. They'll think you're still working.' I said 'don't they eat? Isn't that what you do?' 'No no, it's all perception. And when you get back from dinner, walk around the office and loudly announce to people, 'what are you all doing?' Anything I can do to help?' Even if you've been at dinner for two hours, they'll think you've never left.' I thought, 'oh my god - that's exhausting, get your work done and go home.'"

Vanessa Williams shared, "I had the responsibility of being the first, which was immense at 20 years old. I look at my kids today, and I think, 'what did I go through?' I didn't know who I was, I didn't know what my beliefs were, but I did know that I felt strongly about ERA. I felt strongly about women's choices. And I was a Miss America that was already bucking the system."

Check out photos from the panel below!

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson