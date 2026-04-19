Photos: Helane Blumfeld's INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE at Don't Tell Mama

BroadwayWorld award winner and MAC Award nominee Helane Blumfeld premiered her new show, INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE, to Midtown New York's Don't Tell Mama on April 15 and 18 at 7 pm. The show offers an intimate evening of music and storytelling centered on reinvention, resilience, and the courage to be fully seen. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic selection of songs, INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE traces the emotional journey of a woman navigating the question of "what comes next." With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Blumfield reflects on identity, aging, and connection-exploring the moments when life invites us to rediscover ourselves and step forward with renewed purpose.

Blumfield is widely recognized for her Broadway World award-winning cabaret show Tight Pants and Tears of Joy: My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond, which earned praise for its spirited performance style, emotional honesty, and vocal depth. She also received a MAC Award nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, alongside Bobby Peaco, for their popular duo show. With INVISIBLE to INVINCIBLE, she continues her artistic evolution, offering audiences a resonant exploration of reinvention and self-visibility.

The production is directed by award-winning cabaret director Lennie Watts, whose thoughtful staging brings clarity and emotional depth to Blumfield's storytelling. Musical direction and accompaniment are provided by John Fischer, whose powerful and expressive arrangements support the show's rich emotional landscape.

Blumfeld will next be taking the show to Sarasota, Florida. Find more information on her Instagram here.

Visit the Helane Blumfield Photography website HERE.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here. See photos from April 15 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss below.

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Helane Blumfeld. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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