Photos: HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS At Arcola Theatre

Production photos been released for Recent Cutbacks’ Hold On To Your Butts, a live shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time performed by just two actors and a live Foley artist, at the Arcola Theatre this Christmas for a limited run until Saturday 11 January 2025 prior to a UK Tour.

A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley, Hold On To Your Butts was created by Recent Cutbacks, directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, developed with Nick Abeel, Kyle Schaefer & Blair Busbee, and stars Jack Baldwin and Laurence Pears with live sound and foley by Charlie Ives. They are joined by Swing and Associate Director Charlie Richards who joins the main company for the tour. A Cappella arrangements are by Kelsey Didion.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theatre. They’re best known for live movie parodies that fuse humour, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle.

Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.

Tickets for London performances and tour venues are on sale now at www.holdontoyourbutts.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior