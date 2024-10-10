News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The original cast recording of Here We Are, David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s critically acclaimed new musical, is now available on vinyl and streaming! In celebration of the vinyl release, the all-star original cast signed copies of the album at the Museum of Broadway yesterday, October 9. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

Purchase the vinyl, stream and download the album HERE

The album features the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois BattisteTracie BennettBobby CannavaleMicaela DiamondAmber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven PasqualeDavid Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.

Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, conducting a 14-piece orchestra. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishop

Here We Are had its world premiere at The Shed's Griffin Theatre in New York City, which opened on October 22, 2023 and ended its limited engagement on January 24, 2024 after 105 performances. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: HERE WE ARE Cast Signs Copies of the Cast Recording at the Museum of Broadway
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, David Hyde Pierce and Steven Pasquale

Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, David Hyde Pierce and Steven Pasquale
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale and David Hyde Pierce
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, Jeremy Shamos, Steven Pasquale. Bobby Cannavale and David Hyde Pierce

Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, Jeremy Shamos, Steven Pasquale. Bobby Cannavale and David Hyde Pierce
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, Jeremy Shamos, Concord Recordings Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman, Bobby Cannavale, David Hyde Pierce and Steven Pasquale

Photos: HERE WE ARE Cast Signs Copies of the Cast Recording at the Museum of Broadway Image
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis

Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis
Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale
Jeremy Shamos and Steven Pasquale

Jeremy Shamos and Steven Pasquale
Bobby Cannavale, Jeremy Shamos and Fans

Bobby Cannavale, Jeremy Shamos and Fans
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, David Hyde Pierce, Steven Pasquale and Fans

Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, David Hyde Pierce, Steven Pasquale and Fans
Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale and Steven Pasquale

Jeremy Shamos, Bobby Cannavale and Steven Pasquale
Associate Musical Supervisor Meghann Zervoulis, David Hyde Pierce and Concord Recordings Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven

Photos: HERE WE ARE Cast Signs Copies of the Cast Recording at the Museum of Broadway Image
Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale
Jeremy Shamos

Jeremy Shamos
Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale
David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce
Album Designer Derek Bishop

Album Designer Derek Bishop
Jeremy Shamos, Concord Recordings Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven, Bobby Cannavale, David Hyde Pierce and Steven Pasquale

Photos: HERE WE ARE Cast Signs Copies of the Cast Recording at the Museum of Broadway Image
"Here We Are" Original Cast Recording




