Photos: HERE WE ARE Cast Signs Copies of the Cast Recording at the Museum of Broadway

The original cast recording of Here We Are, David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s critically acclaimed new musical, is now available on vinyl and streaming! In celebration of the vinyl release, the all-star original cast signed copies of the album at the Museum of Broadway yesterday, October 9. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

Purchase the vinyl, stream and download the album HERE.

The album features the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.

Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, conducting a 14-piece orchestra. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishop.

Here We Are had its world premiere at The Shed's Griffin Theatre in New York City, which opened on October 22, 2023 and ended its limited engagement on January 24, 2024 after 105 performances. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas