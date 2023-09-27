Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Members Bring Awareness to Climate Change at Edge

By: Sep. 27, 2023

In honor of climate week, Hadestown led the charge to bring awareness to Climate Change. Through their growing partnership with EDGE and REVERB, an environmental nonprofit aiming to create a sustainable music industry, this “Seed What the World Can Be” activation is set to make a difference! 
 
Together they have donated proceeds from the Hadestown tour to Harlem Grown, a non-profit that helps feed NYC communities with locally grown produce. The cast of Hadestown attended the first day of the activation at EDGE, taking photos while pinning their pledges to the wall and encouraging patrons to make a pledge of recycling or to take shorter showers to help the environment. 

See photos of the cast below!
 
HADESTOWN has extended a warm invitation for people join the fight against climate change by making a pledge to help save the planet. Each participant has the opportunity to inscribe their pledge on seed paper, which will then be proudly donated to live on and grow in one of the 14 gardens owned by Harlem Grown. 
 





