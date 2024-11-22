Photos: Ground Up and Target Release WICKED Ballet Flats

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ground Up International, a leader in creative footwear, is celebrating the release of Wicked with a stunning new ballet flat collection, now available exclusively at Target. Drawing inspiration from the beloved characters of Glinda and Elphaba, the collection features two enchanting designs that bring the magic of Wicked to life. Take a look at photos of the collection below!

As one of 2024’s hottest footwear trends, ballet flats are taking center stage, stepping in as a chic alternative to platform and chunky shoes for summer. Ground Up elevates this timeless silhouette with an imaginative twist, offering fans a fashionable way to express their love for Wicked. Designed for both casual and dressy occasions, the collection includes two dazzling styles.

The Glinda-Inspired Flats are embellished with delicate pink and gold 3D butterflies, capturing Glinda’s ethereal charm and the magic of kindness. Elphaba-Inspired Flats feature silver rhinestone bows and embossed flying monkeys and channel Elphaba’s spellbinding allure and bold spirit.

The collection embodies the essence of the Wicked movie, offering fans a chance to step into the enchanting world of their favorite witches while staying ahead of the season's trends.

Ground Up is dedicated to creating footwear that combines fun, fashion, and fandom. By collaborating with beloved brands, the company empowers customers of all ages to express themselves through their favorite stories and characters. With designs suitable for the entire family, Ground Up continues to inspire creativity and joy in everyday life.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Photos Courtesy of Ground Up.