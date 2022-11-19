Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS with The New York Pops

Nov. 19, 2022  

Last night, The New York Pops-led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke was joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Broadway's Company, The Book of Mormon), Jordan Donica (Broadway's My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera; San Francisco and Los Angeles companies of Hamilton), Matt Doyle (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company), and Melissa Errico (Broadway's My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour), as well as Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters.

Check out the photos below!

The concert features iconic works by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more, including "(Not) Getting Married Today" from Company, "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" from My Fair Lady, and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

Additional upcoming performances in The New York Pops' 2022-23 Carnegie Hall season include: The Music of Star Wars on October 21, 2022; Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree on December 16, 2022 with Ingrid Michaelson and Essential Voices USA; Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley on February 10, 2023; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, celebrating the cabaret legend's birthday on March 24, 2023.

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA

Melissa Errico

Jordan Donica

Matt Doyle

Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica and Melissa Errico

Matt Doyle and Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica

Nikki Renee Daniels and Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico

Nikki Renee Daniels

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle, Nikki Renee Daniels, Steven Reineke, Melissa Errico and Jordan Donica

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Nikki Renee Daniels

Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica and Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica and Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Leonardo Altafini and Melissa Errico

Alonzon Johnson, Joseph Zook Leonardo Altafini, Tim Koch

Melissa Errico with Alonzon Johnson, Joseph Zook Leonardo Altafini, Tim Koch

Melissa Errico with Joseph Zook and Leonardo Altafini

Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico

Matt Doyle and Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle

Steven Reineke and Matt Doyle

Melissa Errico, Steven Reineke and Matt Doyle

Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, Matt Doyle and Jordan Donica

Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico

Steven Reineke and Melissa Errico

Matt Doyle

Nikki Renee Daniels

Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle and Jordan Donica

Matt Doyle and Jordan Donica

Melissa Errico and Nikki Renee Daniels

Melissa Errico and Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica, Melissa Errico, Steven Reineke, Nikki Renee Daniels, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA

Jamie deRoy and Haley Swindal Tantfleef

Judith Clurman with members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris

Nikki Renee Daniels and her daughter Lena and her father

Nikki Renee Daniels with her daughter Lena and father

Nikki Renee Daniels

Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica

Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, Matt Doyle and Steven Reineke

Judith Clurman, Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, and Steven Reineke

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Jamie deRoy, Melissa Errico and Haley Swindal Tantflee

Jamie deRoy, Steven Reineke and Haley Swindal Tantfleef

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Steven Reineke, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle

Patrick McEnroe, Melissa Errico and Steven Reineke

Matt Doyle, Jordan Donica, Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris

Melissa Errico, Judith Clurman, Jordan Donica with members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris

Matt Doyle, Lena Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels

Matt Doyle, Jamie deRoy and Nikki Renee Daniels



