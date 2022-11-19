Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS with The New York Pops

Last night, The New York Pops-led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke was joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Broadway's Company, The Book of Mormon), Jordan Donica (Broadway's My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera; San Francisco and Los Angeles companies of Hamilton), Matt Doyle (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company), and Melissa Errico (Broadway's My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour), as well as Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters.

The concert features iconic works by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more, including "(Not) Getting Married Today" from Company, "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" from My Fair Lady, and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

Additional upcoming performances in The New York Pops' 2022-23 Carnegie Hall season include: The Music of Star Wars on October 21, 2022; Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree on December 16, 2022 with Ingrid Michaelson and Essential Voices USA; Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley on February 10, 2023; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, celebrating the cabaret legend's birthday on March 24, 2023.