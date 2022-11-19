Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS with The New York Pops
The concert features iconic works by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more,
Last night, The New York Pops-led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke was joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Broadway's Company, The Book of Mormon), Jordan Donica (Broadway's My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera; San Francisco and Los Angeles companies of Hamilton), Matt Doyle (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company), and Melissa Errico (Broadway's My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour), as well as Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters.
Check out the photos below!
The concert features iconic works by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more, including "(Not) Getting Married Today" from Company, "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" from My Fair Lady, and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.
Additional upcoming performances in The New York Pops' 2022-23 Carnegie Hall season include: The Music of Star Wars on October 21, 2022; Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree on December 16, 2022 with Ingrid Michaelson and Essential Voices USA; Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley on February 10, 2023; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, celebrating the cabaret legend's birthday on March 24, 2023.
Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Jordan Donica and Melissa Errico
Matt Doyle and Nikki Renee Daniels
Nikki Renee Daniels and Melissa Errico
Matt Doyle, Nikki Renee Daniels, Steven Reineke, Melissa Errico and Jordan Donica
Jordan Donica and Nikki Renee Daniels
Jordan Donica and Nikki Renee Daniels
Leonardo Altafini and Melissa Errico
Alonzon Johnson, Joseph Zook Leonardo Altafini, Tim Koch
Melissa Errico with Alonzon Johnson, Joseph Zook Leonardo Altafini, Tim Koch
Melissa Errico with Joseph Zook and Leonardo Altafini
Melissa Errico, Steven Reineke and Matt Doyle
Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, Matt Doyle and Jordan Donica
Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle
Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Steven Reineke and Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico and Nikki Renee Daniels
Melissa Errico and Nikki Renee Daniels
Jordan Donica, Melissa Errico, Steven Reineke, Nikki Renee Daniels, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Jamie deRoy and Haley Swindal Tantfleef
Judith Clurman with members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris
Nikki Renee Daniels and her daughter Lena and her father
Nikki Renee Daniels with her daughter Lena and father
Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle
Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, Matt Doyle and Steven Reineke
Judith Clurman, Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Melissa Errico, and Steven Reineke
Jamie deRoy, Melissa Errico and Haley Swindal Tantflee
Jamie deRoy, Steven Reineke and Haley Swindal Tantfleef
Jordan Donica, Nikki Renee Daniels, Steven Reineke, Melissa Errico and Matt Doyle
Patrick McEnroe, Melissa Errico and Steven Reineke
Matt Doyle, Jordan Donica, Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris
Melissa Errico, Judith Clurman, Jordan Donica with members of Essential Voices USA that includes Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Leonardo Altafini, Elexis Koch, Adam Armstrong, Roberson Keffer, Norman Schwab, Seth Bisen Hersh, Sammy Grob, Patricia Gaffney, Dan Rosenbaum, Mardi Cohen, Derek Hake, Alonzo Johnson. Michael Douris
Matt Doyle, Lena Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels
From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy
November 19, 2022
Last night, The New York Pops-led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke was joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Jordan Donica, Matt Doyle, and Melissa Errico, as well as Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons Interviewed at The Lambs
November 18, 2022
See photos of Academy Award Winner Estelle Parsons being interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs.
Photos: Inside the Primary Stages 38th Anniversary Gala
November 16, 2022
Check out photos from the red carpet at the Primary Stages 38th anniversary gala! The gala honored long-time collaborators Charles Busch and Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare; The Tribute Artist) with the 2022 Einhorn Mentorship Award.
Photos: The York Theatre Celebrates the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 15, 2022
The gala honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin. Check out photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre
November 13, 2022
The Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and The Beast opened on Saturday, November 12th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. The production, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, runs through January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the opening below!