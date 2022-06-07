Photos: GREASE Celebrates 50th Broadway Anniversary
The company gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the anniversary, and the release of Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More.
Grease opened at the Eden Theatre on February 14, 1972. At the time that it closed in 1980, Grease's 3,388-performance run was the longest yet in Broadway history, although it was surpassed by A Chorus Line on September 29, 1983. It went on to become a West End hit, a successful feature film, two popular Broadway revivals in 1994 and 2007, and a staple of regional theatre, summer stock, community theatre, and high school and middle school drama groups. It remains Broadway's 16th longest-running show.
Additionally, guests toasted te release of 'Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All', by Tom Moore, Adrienne Barbeau, and Ken Waissman. Click here to purchase today!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
