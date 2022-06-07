Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GREASE Celebrates 50th Broadway Anniversary

The company gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the anniversary, and the release of Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More.

Jun. 7, 2022  

Earlier this week, company members from Grease gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the show's 50th Bradway anniversary.

Grease opened at the Eden Theatre on February 14, 1972. At the time that it closed in 1980, Grease's 3,388-performance run was the longest yet in Broadway history, although it was surpassed by A Chorus Line on September 29, 1983. It went on to become a West End hit, a successful feature film, two popular Broadway revivals in 1994 and 2007, and a staple of regional theatre, summer stock, community theatre, and high school and middle school drama groups. It remains Broadway's 16th longest-running show.

Additionally, guests toasted te release of 'Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All', by Tom Moore, Adrienne Barbeau, and Ken Waissman. Click here to purchase today!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Marilu Henner and Ilene Kristen

Marilu Henner and Ilene Kristen

Tom Moore, Jim Jacobs, Marilu Henner and Ken Waissman

Tom Moore, Jim Jacobs, Marilu Henner and Ken Waissman

Tom Moore, Jim Jacobs, Marilu Henner and Ken Waissman

Marilu Henner

Ilene Kristen

Ilene Kristen and Tom Moore

Tom Moore and Sherie Seff

Tom Moore and Carole Demas

Tom Moore and Richard Cox

Jerry Zaks and Tom Moore

Marilu Henner, Jerry Zaks and Richard Cox

Judy Kaye and Tom Moore

Patricia Birch and Jerry Zaks

Ilene Kristen and Scott T. Stevens

Cosie Costa, Cynthia Darlow and Ray DeMattis

Ilene Graff and Diane Stilwell

Melody Meitrott Libonati, Gege Marten and Forbesy Russell

Ken Waissman, Tom Moore, Patricia Birch and Jim Jacobs

"Grease" Alumni group shot

Katie Hanley and Marilu Henner

Sherie Seff and Marilu Henner

Ilene Graff and Marilu Henner

Tom Moore and Marilu Henner

Tom Moore, Marilu Henner and Scott T. Stevens

Tom Moore, Marilu Henner and Richard Cox

Jim Jacobs and Joy Rinaldi

Ken Waissman and Tom Moore

Ken Waissman, Jim Jacobs and Tom Moore

Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks

Jim Jacobs and Jerry Zaks

Tom Moore and Jerry Zaks

Steve Von Benschoten, Ray DeMattis and Jerry Zaks

Ben Lanzarone and Ilene Graff

Kathy Meloche and Gege Marten

Ilene Graff and Tom Moore

Carol Culver, Livia Ginise and Shannon Fanning

Nancy Robbins, Ilene Kristen, Laurie Graff and James Canning

Alaina Warren Zachary and Sandra Zeeman

Ilene Kristen and Richard Cox

Katie Hanley and James Canning

Katie Hanley, James Canning and Mews Small

Laura Canning and Denise Nettleton Jacobs

Carole Demas and Jim Jacobs

Ilene Kristen and Ray DeMattis

Alaina Warren Zachary, Mews Small and Ken Waissman

Ilene Kristen, Joy Rinaldi and Steve Von Benschoten

Katie Hanley, Ilene Kristen, Alaina Warren Zachary, Cynthia Darlow, Sherie L. Seff and Joy Rinaldi

Scott T. Stevens and Katie Hanley

Judy Kaye and David Green

Marilu Henner and Judy Kaye

Marilu Henner

Marilu Henner

Ilene Kristen

Ilene Kristen

Denise Nettleton Jacobs and Marsha Waterbury

Marilu Henner, Ilene Graff and Joy Rinaldi

David Green, Patricia Birch, Judy Kaye and Tom Moore

Patricia Birch and Tom Moore

Carole Demas and Ilene Graff

Carole Demas, Ilene Graff, Patricia Birch and Tom Moore

Alison Becker Hurt, Tom Moore, Patricia Birch and Jonathan Becker

Ilene Graff and Katie Hanley

Randie Levine-Miller and Ken Waissman

Gary Donatelli and Ilene Kristen

Marilu Henner

Marilu Henner

Tom Moore

Forbesy Russell

Tom Moore, Forbesy Russell and Barry Bostwick on Zoom

Tom Moore and Barry Bostwick on Zoom

Ken Waissman

Ken Waissman

Tom Moore

Tom Moore



