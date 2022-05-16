Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Frank Wildhorn's YOUR LIE IN APRIL in Tokyo

The world premiere of a brand-new musical Your Lie in April finally opened its curtain to a house full of enthusiastic audience at the prestigious Nissay Theatre on Saturday, May 7th in Tokyo two years after the cancellation of the world premiere in 2020 due to the pandemic. The house continues to be full everyday with tickets already sold out almost entirely.

Your Lie in April centers around a piano prodigy Kosei Arima, who has lost the ability to hear the sound of the piano in his childhood since the death of his mother, who used to be his strict piano teacher, and is no longer able to face the piano. This changes one day in April when Kosei, now a high school student, meets a violinist of the same age, Kaori Miyazono, through his childhood friend Tsubaki Sawabe with his high school friend Ryota Watari. After hearing Kaori's overwhelmingly free performance at a violin competition, Kosei's world begins to take on colorful hues once again. Kaori tries to bring Kosei back to the world of music somehow, and Kosei becomes more and more attracted to Kaori. However, just as Kosei is about to return to the world of music, he discovers that Kaori has a big secret.