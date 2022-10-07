Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

Photos: First Look at Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, and More in DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The play opens on Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 07, 2022  

All new production photos have been released Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, the new production coming from the Young Vic and West End in London, ahead of its opening night on Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Steet).

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

The producing team for the show also includes Steven Chaikelson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Catherine Schreiber, Bob Boyett, Brian D. Kessler, Michael Watt, Eilene Davidson, Chuchu Nwagu Productions, David Mirvish, Playing Field, Tom Saporito, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, LD Entertainment, Salman Al-Rashid, Concord Theatricals, Lamar Richardson, JamRock Productions, Young Vic Young Ones, Jamie deRoy/James L. Simon, TackelRaven/Louise H. Beard, Ferguson Simons/Marjuan Canady, Al Nocciolino/Blumenthal Performing Arts, Phenomenal Media/Meena Harris, and The Young Vic.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke

Death of a Salesman
McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis

Death of a Salesman
Sharon D. Clarke, Wendell Pierce, Andre De Shields

Death of a Salesman
Andre De Shields

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke

Death of a Salesman
Blake DeLong, Wendell Pierce

Death of a Salesman
Sharon D. Clarke

Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman

Death of a Salesman
McKinley Belcher III, Wendell Pierce, Khris Davis

Death of a Salesman
Khris Davis, Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, McKinley Belcher III

Death of a Salesman
Sharon D. Clarke, Wendell Pierce, Khris Davis




