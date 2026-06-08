Video: Inside Rehearsals for ICEBOY! THE MUSICAL at Goodman Theatre





Get a first look at rehearsals for Goodman Theatre's ICEBOY!, the world-premiere musical comedy which begins performances on June 20th, as the production announces a two-week extension carrying performances through August 7th, 2026.

The video highlights the show's all-star ensemble, which brings together Megan Mullally of WILL & GRACE, Nick Offerman of PARKS AND RECREATION, Grey Henson, Sarah Stiles, Cedric Yarbrough, and Alex Goodrich for what has become one of the most talked-about theatrical events in Chicago this summer.

ICEBOY! carries the full title ICEBOY! OR THE COMPLETELY UNTRUE STORY OF HOW EUGENE O'NEILL CAME TO WRITE THE ICEMAN COMETH, a premise that signals the show's comedic ambitions from the outset. The production features music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, with a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss, making it a reunion of creative voices with deep roots in musical comedy.

The extension was prompted by strong audience demand, adding performances beyond the show's original closing date. Goodman Theatre, which is celebrating its centennial season, is presenting the production as a marquee event for the anniversary year. The cast assembled for the run includes Broadway veterans alongside television favorites, a combination that has clearly resonated with Chicago audiences.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the announcement of the extension adding 16 performances, as well as the full cast reveal that brought Henson, Stiles, and Yarbrough into the production alongside Mullally and Offerman.