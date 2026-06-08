Video: September L. Davis Responds to Ana Gasteyer's Tony Loss and Teases Return to the Stage





Ana Gasteyer's satirical diva character, September L. Davis, has teased a return to the stage in New York following this year's Tony Awards. Gasteyer has famously been feuding with Davis, who reportedly died earlier this year, and then was confirmed to still be alive.

A statement from Davis was sent out after the Tony Awards, responding to Gasteyer not winning the Tony Award for which she was nominated for Schmigadoon!

"I have been exactly where you are tonight, not winning a Tony (I lost five times,), and I want you to know: no one is saying that you’re a loser," she writes. "To your face. Yes, they’re saying it behind your back, yes, they are making memes of you that you’ll see tomorrow."

The statement goes on to say, "Thankfully, you are not alone. There is a “Tony-less Members Only Club” and you, Anna Gastenmoyer, just became its newest member. You’ll join such luminaries as Brian d'Arcy James, Estelle Parsons, Laura Linney, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells and Ramin Karimloo. We meet on the first Wednesdays of every month, in the basement of Anita La Mamma del Gelato."

Then, Davis reveals that she is returning to the stage later this year in a new work. She teases the mysterious production, saying, "I will not give you a title. I will not give you a venue. I will not give you any hints about content or casting. I will not give you the borough it’ll be performed in. I will not even tell you if it’s in English or not."

This statement was accompanied by a video that can be seen above, teasing Davis' return to the stage.

About September L. Davis

According to her website, September L. Davis has been seen on Broadway in ZigZag, A Garden for Eunice, and acclaimed revivals of The Miracle Worker, Butterflies Are Free, My Fair Lady, Can-Can, and Bells Are Ringing. She also holds the distinction of having the longest non-winning streak of Tony nominations in New York theater history.