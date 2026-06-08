SCHMIGADOON! Completes Apple TV+ EGOT With Best Musical Victory

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Apple TV+ has achieved EGOT status thanks to Schmigadoon!'s Best Musical victory at the the 2026 Tony Awards.

The Broadway adaptation of the acclaimed Apple TV+ musical comedy series won four Tony Awards, and was nominated for twelve. The production also earned wins for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for creator Cinco Paul, along with Best Orchestrations for Doug Besterman.

According to Deadline, Apple's awards journey began in 2020 when Billy Crudup won an Emmy Award for The Morning Show. The company added Oscar recognition in 2022 when CODA earned three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Earlier this year, Apple secured a Grammy Award when Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for "Bad As I Used to Be" from F1.

Based on the Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who find themselves trapped in a magical town where life unfolds like a Golden Age musical. To escape, they must discover true love.

The cast also features Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ayaan Diop.