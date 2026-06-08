Video: Red and Chloe Are Back in DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Teaser





An official new teaser is now available for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the upcoming fifth installment of the hit Disney franchise. Awkwafina has officially joined the cast, stepping into the world of Wonderland as Chessy the Cat. The movie will premiere on Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what happens after “happily ever after” for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for the two characters. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

The teaser follows Red and Chloe as they’re pulled into the shifting dynamics of the new characters and uncover unexpected alliances and hidden threats. As loyalties blur, the two are forced to face who stands with them and against them.

Reprising their franchise roles in the new movie are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella).

New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) with Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

In April, the cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland debuted “Perfect Princess," a new song appearing in the upcoming movie. Watch the performance here, filmed at California's Disneyland Resort. The Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Original Soundtrack will be available on July 17 via Walt Disney Records. There will also be a line of new products inspired by Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, including dolls from Mattel, costumes, apparel and books, coming soon.

Since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, the franchise has become a massive hit, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the US. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11.

In the summer of 2025, the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour played to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America. The 2026 edition, “Worlds Collide Concert Tour," will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th. Find the full list of tour dates here.

Photo Credit: Disney/David Astorga