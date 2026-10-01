Photos: First Look at Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public
The world premiere features an ensemble cast including Beth Malone, Michael Cristofer, and Jonathan Raviv.
You can now see production photos for Ryan J. Haddad's GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public Theater. The complete ensemble-cast of GOOD TIME CHARLIE includes Sherz Aletaha (Understudy), Timothy Bagley (Lou), Nicholas Barrón (Understudy), Michael Cristofer (Sheldon), Ryan J. Haddad (Ryan), Beth Malone (Janice), Nael Nacer (Charlie Sr./Bob), Artemis Pebdani (Joan/Judy), Jonathan Raviv (Charlie), and Doug Shapiro (Understudy). Performances will run through October 18.
As a young man, Charlie dreamt of a life on the stage, but his parents thought dentistry sounded better, so he channeled his passion for culture into his nephew Ryan-a fellow theater-loving gay kid with Broadway ambitions. Spanning more than three decades, GOOD TIME CHARLIE is a multigenerational story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts. Directed by Danny Sharron, this comedic, theatrical love letter celebrates the people who teach us how to dream.
The Public's production of GOOD TIME CHARLIE features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design and composition by Ryan Gamblin, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens. Tom Schall will be the fight director. Andrea Grody will be the vocal director. Sarah Lunnie is the production's dramaturg. Katie Ailinger is the production stage manager, and Rico Froehlich is the stage manager.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast
The cast
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