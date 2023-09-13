Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW

Death, Let Me Do My Show opens September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, is now in previews. This strictly limited four week engagement opens September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

From the co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” comes a one woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present spectre of death. Rachel Bloom's new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it's 2019! 

Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre after playing sold out engagements in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design).

Rachel Bloom is an actor, writer, and producer who is best known for her work on the CW musical dramedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as co-creator, executive producer, and star. Bloom received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series, winning one of each.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform Penthouse at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'Penthouse' at the VMAs

Multi-platinum country superstar Kelsea Ballerini spent her 30th birthday at the VMAs to perform 'Penthoouse' off her 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat' EP. She just wrapped three sold out legs of her headlining tour and a successful trio of coast-to-coast fan screenings for the EPs short film, which she wrote and co-directed. Watch the video!

2
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform Too Well & Pretty Girls at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Too Well' & 'Pretty Girls' at the VMAs

Reneé Rapp took over the Extended Play Stage at the VMAs to perform her hit singles 'Too Well' and 'Pretty Girls.' Rapp made her Broadway debut playing Regina George in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, briefly opposite her fellow VMAs nominee Sabrina Carpenter. She reprises the role in the film adaptation of the musical. Watch the video!

3
Video: Watch Doja Cat Perform New Music at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Doja Cat Perform New Music at the VMAs

Doja Cat appeared at the VMAs last night to perform her new singles 'Attention,' 'Paint the Town Red,' and 'Demons.' The 4x “VMAs” and  GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar made her MTV return following her memorable hosting and mesmerizing gravity-defying performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” in 2021. Watch the video!

4
Video: Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform Bongos at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform 'Bongos' at the VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the VMAs stage to perform their just-released single “Bongos” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center. In 2021, the pair received a notable 5x “VMAs” nominations for their unforgettable hit single “WAP” including “Song of the Summer,” “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” and more. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayTickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Shirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next WeekShirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next Week
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno CommentsRachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno Comments
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next YearKelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year

Videos

Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
ALADDIN

Recommended For You