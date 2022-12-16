Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee & More in A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour

A Soldier's Play officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre. 

Dec. 16, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company and Tamar Climan have released the first images of the premiere national touring production of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.

See the photos below!

Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis as 'Captain Richard Davenport' and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. The North American tour of A Soldier's Play began at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT and officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

A Soldier's Play
Norm Lewis

A Soldier's Play
William Connell and Norm Lewis

A Soldier's Play
Sheldon D Brown, Branden Davon Lindsay, Will Adams

A Soldier's Play
Eugene Lee and the cast

A Soldier's Play
The cast

A Soldier's Play
Eugene Lee



