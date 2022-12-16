Photos: First Look at Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee & More in A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour
A Soldier's Play officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre.
Roundabout Theatre Company and Tamar Climan have released the first images of the premiere national touring production of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.
See the photos below!
Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis as 'Captain Richard Davenport' and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. The North American tour of A Soldier's Play began at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT and officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
William Connell and Norm Lewis
Sheldon D Brown, Branden Davon Lindsay, Will Adams
Eugene Lee and the cast
The cast
