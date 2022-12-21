Review Roundup: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Launches National Tour

Roundabout Theatre Company has officially launched its national touring production of the 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.

Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis as 'Captain Richard Davenport' and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. The North American tour of A Soldier's Play began at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT and officially opened its 20-week North American tour on December 15 at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre.

Find out what the critics thought of the show below!

Brian Slattery, New Haven Independent: Norm Lewis’s Davenport is a steady hand as the audience’s guide through the hornet’s nest of Fort Neal; he’s shrewd and strategic, knowing when to be ingratiating and when to take a stand, to find out the truth of what’s happened. Connell excels as a man trying to navigate his way out of the racist maze he finds himself lost in. Each of the soldiers has his time to shine, especially Tarik Lowe as the outspoken, unafraid Private Melvin Peterson and Sheldon D. Brown as the amiable and deeply tragic Private C.J. Memphis. The banter between the soldiers — vital, vivacious young men — offers a key balance to the heavy subject matter and to the seriousness of the investigation. As the deeply problematic Sgt. Waters, Eugene Lee has the toughest job. His performance is riveting and uncomfortable in the best sense; even as he says some of the most hateful things heard on a stage around here in quite some time, Lee convinces us that his character believes he’s doing the right thing.

Lucy Gellman, Arts Council Greater New Haven: No pair is more interesting to watch than Lewis and Lee, who cross paths only through Fuller’s bending of time. As Davenport, Lewis is suave, sharp, deeply thoughtful and even funny, both amused and angered by how deeply he is underestimated. Even as he remains process-oriented, it’s clear that he loves these boys, and sees in each of them some version of himself. In a sort of postscript describing their entrance into Nazi Europe, he finally lets his guard down, and the audience can see the exhaustion in his whole body.

David Friscic, BroadwayWorld.com: All the actors in this cast of twelve are excellent. Renowned actor Norm Lewis (as Captain Richard Davenport) portrays his role with an air of steely and calm authority. Lewis' commanding and discerning interpretation shows him as always thinking one step ahead of the other characters ----as this character would rightfully do.

Norah Dick, MD Theatre Guide: Davenport’s stalwart and straightforward pursuit of answers ends in a satisfying, though profoundly bittersweet, conclusion—the mystery may resolve, but the war does not. In uncovering the generational trauma of racism that is at the story’s core, the show seems to suggest that the Captain’s ability to find some truth delivers, if not justice, then at least one step forward.



Average Rating: 87.5% Average Rating: 87.5%

