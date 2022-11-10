Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Old Man and The Pool
Photos: First Look at MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL on Broadway

Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive – into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, the acclaimed new solo play, written and performed by Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award winner Mike Birbiglia, opens this weekend on Sunday, November 13, and is now playing through Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

One of the greatest comedic storytellers, at the top of his game. Following his award-winning show The New One, Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by his singular, insightful voice and everyman style, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a wildly hilarious and deeply moving play that offers "a galvanic, endearing and very funny meditation on mortality - deftly using comedy to demonstrate that when you stop thrashing around and exist in the moment - you float." (Chicago Sun-Times). Following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and Chicago, The Old Man & the Pool began Broadway previews on Friday, October 28, 2022. The play is directed by Seth Barrish (The New One), with contributions by Peabody Award-winning Story Consultant Ira Glass (This American Life).

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool was Originally Produced by Center Theatre Group and played to sold-out houses in its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, CA in 2022, following a sold-out developmental run at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

Marking Birbiglia's fifth solo play collaboration with director Seth Barrish, the play's creative team also includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt (Act One, POTUS), four-time Tony Award Nominated Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James (Paradise Square, The Piano Lesson), Lighting Designer Aaron Copp (The New One, Falling Out of Time), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Kai Harada (The Band's Visit, Kimberly Akimbo), and Projection Designer Hana S. Kim (The Visitor, Eve's Song).




