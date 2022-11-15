Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Old Man and The Pool
Click Here for More on The Old Man and The Pool

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL

The Old Man & the Pool runs through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, the acclaimed new solo play, written and performed by Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award winner Mike Birbiglia, just celebrated opening night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, where it runs through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

One of the greatest comedic storytellers, at the top of his game. Following his award-winning show The New One, Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by his singular, insightful voice and everyman style, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a wildly hilarious and deeply moving play.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Samantha Bee, Mike Birbiglia and Jason Jones

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Cathy Dantchik

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ira Glass, Mike Birbiglia and Director Seth Barrish

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Toni-Leslie James and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Toni-Leslie James, Mike Birbiglia and Director Seth Barrish

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein and Zarna Garg

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Zarna Garg

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Derek DelGaudio and Director Seth Barrish

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Ronny Chieng

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Derek DelGaudio, Mike Birbiglia, Ronny Chieng and Alex Edelman

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Derek DelGaudio and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Derek DelGaudio, Mike Birbiglia and Vanessa Lauren

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Regina Spektor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein, Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Jen Stein and Regina Spektor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Patrick Catullo, Sue Wagner, Mike Birbiglia, Greg Nobile and John Johnson

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Melissa Villasenor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Jamie deRoy

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Gina Birbiglia and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia, Gina Birbiglia, Nephew and Jonathan Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia, Gina Birbiglia and Jonathan Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Director Seth Barrish and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Director Seth Barrish

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Samantha Bee and Jason Jones

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Zarna Garg

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Tony Marion, Max von Essen and Alexander Goyco

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Producers John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Patrick Catullo and Greg Nobile

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Gabe Mollica

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Gabe Mollica and Erin Gay

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ken Marino

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Douglas Lyons

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Assistant Director Elizabeth Bennett and Director Seth Barrish

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Director Seth Barrish and Family

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Martyna Majok

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Will Hochman

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Edelman

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Rachel Chavkin

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Paul Alexander Nolan and Kyle Selig

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Micaela Diamond

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Micaela Diamond

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Margaret Colin

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Danny Kornfeld

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ben Stiller

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Christine Taylor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Dulce Sloan

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Kathryn Gallagher

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Kathryn Gallagher

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Molly Griggs

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Timbers and Greg Hildreth

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Timbers, Greg Hildreth and Alex Edelman

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Eron and Grace McLean

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Regina Spektor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Regina Spektor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Stark Sands

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Ira Glass

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Jamie deRoy

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Melissa Villasenor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Melissa Villasenor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Melissa Villasenor and Allison Villasenor

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Colton Ryan

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Greg Nobile and Jeff Nobile

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Aasif Mandvi

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Kate Baldwin

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Kate Baldwin




Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the New Group's EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBINGPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the New Group's EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
November 15, 2022

The New Group is now presenting their 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: Mike Birbiglia Takes a Bow at THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opening NightPhotos: Mike Birbiglia Takes a Bow at THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opening Night
November 14, 2022

See photos of Mike Birbiglia at opening night curtain call of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool on Broadway.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAYPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY
November 14, 2022

The Museum of Broadway officially opened yesterday, November 13, ahead of its official public opening tomorrow. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet event here! Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at THE LION KING 25th Anniversary CelebrationPhotos: On the Red Carpet at THE LION KING 25th Anniversary Celebration
November 14, 2022

The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary last night, Sunday, November 13th and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet here!
Photos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBOPhotos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
November 11, 2022

Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!