Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL
The Old Man & the Pool runs through Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, the acclaimed new solo play, written and performed by Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award winner Mike Birbiglia, just celebrated opening night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, where it runs through Sunday, January 15, 2023.
One of the greatest comedic storytellers, at the top of his game. Following his award-winning show The New One, Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by his singular, insightful voice and everyman style, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a wildly hilarious and deeply moving play.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Samantha Bee, Mike Birbiglia and Jason Jones
Mike Birbiglia and Cathy Dantchik
Ira Glass, Mike Birbiglia and Director Seth Barrish
Toni-Leslie James and Mike Birbiglia
Toni-Leslie James, Mike Birbiglia and Director Seth Barrish
Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein and Zarna Garg
Mike Birbiglia and Zarna Garg
Mike Birbiglia and Alex Edelman
Derek DelGaudio and Director Seth Barrish
Mike Birbiglia and Ronny Chieng
Derek DelGaudio, Mike Birbiglia, Ronny Chieng and Alex Edelman
Derek DelGaudio and Mike Birbiglia
Derek DelGaudio, Mike Birbiglia and Vanessa Lauren
Mike Birbiglia and Regina Spektor
Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein, Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel
Jen Stein and Regina Spektor
Patrick Catullo, Sue Wagner, Mike Birbiglia, Greg Nobile and John Johnson
Mike Birbiglia and Melissa Villasenor
Mike Birbiglia and Jamie deRoy
Gina Birbiglia and Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia, Gina Birbiglia, Nephew and Jonathan Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia, Gina Birbiglia and Jonathan Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia and Jen Stein
Director Seth Barrish and Mike Birbiglia
Director Seth Barrish
Zarna Garg
Tony Marion, Max von Essen and Alexander Goyco
Producers John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Patrick Catullo and Greg Nobile
Gabe Mollica
Gabe Mollica and Erin Gay
Assistant Director Elizabeth Bennett and Director Seth Barrish
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
Director Seth Barrish and Family
Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher
Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding
Paul Alexander Nolan and Kyle Selig
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Alex Timbers and Greg Hildreth
Alex Timbers, Greg Hildreth and Alex Edelman
Eron and Grace McLean
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen
Melissa Villasenor
Melissa Villasenor
Melissa Villasenor and Allison Villasenor
Greg Nobile and Jeff Nobile
Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge
Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge
