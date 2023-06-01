Photos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERS

Love Letters runs through June 9, 2023.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Performances are underway for Irish Repertory Theatre's Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Endgame), starring Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, A.R. Gurney's Love Letters is a two-hander drama comprised of letters exchanged between two friends over a lifetime. Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers. As the actors read the letters aloud, an evocative, touching, frequently funny, but always telling pair of character studies is revealed, where what is implied is as revealing and affecting as what is written down.

Directed by John Tillinger, Love Letters opened with Kathleen Turner and John Rubenstein on March 27, 1989, at the Off-Broadway Promenade Theatre, which ran for 64 performances. The play was performed only on Sunday and Monday evenings and changed its cast weekly. On October 31 of that same year, a production opened at the Edison Theatre on Broadway, where it ran for 96 performances. It opened with Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards. Other performers paired in the Broadway production included Lynn Redgrave and John Clark, Stockard Channing and John Rubinstein, and Timothy Hutton and Elizabeth McGovern.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfes Archives Photo
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfe's Archives

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts just announced that the Billy Rose Theatre Division has acquired the archive of George C. Wolfe, the writer, director, and producer.

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th.

Goldman, Kritzer & Perlman to Lead LETS CALL HER PATTY Premiere Photo
Goldman, Kritzer & Perlman to Lead LET'S CALL HER PATTY Premiere

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

Beanie Feldstein Weds Fiancee Bonnie Chance Roberts In 'Camp-Themed' WeddingBeanie Feldstein Weds Fiancee Bonnie Chance Roberts In 'Camp-Themed' Wedding
Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The MunyVideo: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public TheaterMaleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Theater
Photos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERSPhotos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERS

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You