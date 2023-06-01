Photos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERS

Performances are underway for Irish Repertory Theatre's Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Endgame), starring Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, A.R. Gurney's Love Letters is a two-hander drama comprised of letters exchanged between two friends over a lifetime. Andrew and Melissa, both born into wealth and position, begin their correspondence in childhood with birthday party thank-you notes. Their letters continue through their boarding school and college years while they are romantically attached and later through their individual marriages and careers. As the actors read the letters aloud, an evocative, touching, frequently funny, but always telling pair of character studies is revealed, where what is implied is as revealing and affecting as what is written down.

Directed by John Tillinger, Love Letters opened with Kathleen Turner and John Rubenstein on March 27, 1989, at the Off-Broadway Promenade Theatre, which ran for 64 performances. The play was performed only on Sunday and Monday evenings and changed its cast weekly. On October 31 of that same year, a production opened at the Edison Theatre on Broadway, where it ran for 96 performances. It opened with Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards. Other performers paired in the Broadway production included Lynn Redgrave and John Clark, Stockard Channing and John Rubinstein, and Timothy Hutton and Elizabeth McGovern.