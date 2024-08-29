Photos: First Look At Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow In THE ROOMMATE On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first photo has been released of stars Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone hours before they make their first Broadway bow in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate this evening at the Booth Theatre.

Directed by Jack O’Brien, performances begin tonight, August 29th, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12.