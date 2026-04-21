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Photos: Don Cheadle Visits JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE on Broadway

Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open on April 25, 2026.

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Don Cheadle recently paid a visit to Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway, and posed backstage with members of the cast after the performance. Check out photos below!

Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open on April 25, 2026. Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine BatchelorRosalyn ColemanThomas Michael HammondCayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

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