News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION!

The cast included Bonni Suval, Steven Satyricon, Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, Yaadi Erica Richardson, Ellie Stokes, Noah Haydon, Carl Linkhart and Koldewyn.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cockettes Nouveau brought New York a decadent taste of the San Francisco underground in their new cabaret DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe's Pub on Sunday, October 6. See photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Wicks, Mach and More in & JULIET North American Tour
Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of TAMMY FAYE
Colman Domingo to Receive NewFest36 Voice & Visibility Award Award
Video: WICKED Cast Sing 'As Long As You're Mine' & 'I'm Not That Girl' Mashup

The audience was taken around the world and visited by royalty from Mars and Uranus in this wacky, sexy, and raunchy cabaret featuring many Cockettes favorites and new material from this new generation of performers led by original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn and producer Dan Karkoska.

The cast included Bonni Suval, Steven Satyricon, Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, Yaadi Erica Richardson, Ellie Stokes, Noah Haydon, Carl Linkhart and Koldewyn.

They plan to take the revue overseas next, and plan to return to the NYC stage soon.

Photo Credit: Heidi Alletzhauser.

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Cockettes Nouveau

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, and Steven Satyricon

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Original Cockettes Scrumbly Koldewyn

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Yaadi Erica Richardson

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Ellie Stokes

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Performer, Artist and Original member of Angels of Light (a Cockettes spin off) Carl Linkhart from Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe''s Pub.

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Noah Haydon

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Steven Satyricon

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Steven Satyricon

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Noah Haydon

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Steven Satyricon and Matt Bratko discover Puppy Love from Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe''s Pub.

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Cockettes Nouveau

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Ellie Stokes and Matt Bratko

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Birdie Bob Watt

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon, and Bonni Suval

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Birdie Bob Watt

Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION! Image
Cockettes Nouveau




Videos