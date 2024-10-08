Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Return To Joe's Pub With DIRT! SEX! PASSION!

The cast included Bonni Suval, Steven Satyricon, Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, Yaadi Erica Richardson, Ellie Stokes, Noah Haydon, Carl Linkhart and Koldewyn.
Cockettes Nouveau brought New York a decadent taste of the San Francisco underground in their new cabaret DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe's Pub on Sunday, October 6. See photos from the production.
The audience was taken around the world and visited by royalty from Mars and Uranus in this wacky, sexy, and raunchy cabaret featuring many Cockettes favorites and new material from this new generation of performers led by original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn and producer Dan Karkoska.
The cast included Bonni Suval, Steven Satyricon, Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, Yaadi Erica Richardson, Ellie Stokes, Noah Haydon, Carl Linkhart and Koldewyn.
They plan to take the revue overseas next, and plan to return to the NYC stage soon.
Photo Credit: Heidi Alletzhauser.
Cockettes Nouveau
Matt Bratko, Birdie Bob Watt, and Steven Satyricon
Original Cockettes Scrumbly Koldewyn
Yaadi Erica Richardson
Ellie Stokes
Performer, Artist and Original member of Angels of Light (a Cockettes spin off) Carl Linkhart from Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe''s Pub.
Noah Haydon
Steven Satyricon
Steven Satyricon
Noah Haydon
Steven Satyricon and Matt Bratko discover Puppy Love from Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! at Joe''s Pub.
Cockettes Nouveau
Ellie Stokes and Matt Bratko
Birdie Bob Watt
Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon, and Bonni Suval
Birdie Bob Watt
Cockettes Nouveau
Videos