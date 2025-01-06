Photos: Carol Burnett Visits Sutton Foster & ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast in LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Original Once Upon a Mattress star Carol Burnett went to see Sutton Foster and the new production of the musical comedy for its final performance in Los Angeles.

Foster took to Instagram to share photos of her emotional meeting with Burnett. The comedy legend also posed with the cast of the musical, which includes Ana Gasteyer, Michael Urie, Kevin Del Aguila, and more.

"Two Freds," Foster captioned the post. "I love you Carol Burnett."

Foster and Burnett previously discussed the role of Princess Winnifred during an interview on CBS Sunday Mornings.

"There couldn't be a better Winnifred," Burnett said of Foster in the interview. "You are it. I knew it. The minute they said it, that you had been cast, I said, 'What took them so long?' It's perfect. Perfect."

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses.

Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.