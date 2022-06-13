Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONYS 2022 - ALL THE WINNERS Check Out The Full List Of Winners!
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Photos: COMPANY Cast Celebrates 5 Tony Wins!

Company is currently playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Jun. 13, 2022  

Last night, the Company of Company had lots to celebrate! The show won five awards at the 75th Annual Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. After the festivities wrapped up at Radio City Music Hall, the cast and creatives, along with friends and other members of the Company team, got together to toast the show's success.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

Company is currently playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee

Company
Matt Doyle

Company
Matt Doyle

Company
Matt Doyle

Company
Marianne Elliott

Company
Marianne Elliott

Company
Marianne Elliott

Company
Matt Doyle

Company
Matt Doyle

Company
Chris Harper and Greg Hildreth

Company
Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson

Company
Greg Hildreth and Marissa Lesch

Company
Terence Archie and Christina Sajous

Company
Chris Harper and Bobby Conte

Company
Manu Narayan

Company
Nick Cearley and Matt Doyle





Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More