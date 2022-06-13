Photos: COMPANY Cast Celebrates 5 Tony Wins!

Last night, the Company of Company had lots to celebrate! The show won five awards at the 75th Annual Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. After the festivities wrapped up at Radio City Music Hall, the cast and creatives, along with friends and other members of the Company team, got together to toast the show's success.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

Company is currently playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Marianne Elliott



Marianne Elliott



Marianne Elliott



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Chris Harper and Greg Hildreth



Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson



Greg Hildreth and Marissa Lesch



Terence Archie and Christina Sajous



Chris Harper and Bobby Conte



Manu Narayan



Nick Cearley and Matt Doyle