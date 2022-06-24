Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 10,000 Performances on Broadway

Last night, Chicago celebrated a landmark 10,000 performances on Broadway! The musical will mark the milestone at the June 25 matinee, but the company celebrated with a special curtain call following the June 23 performance at the Ambassador Theatre.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

