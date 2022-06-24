Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO

Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates 10,000 Performances on Broadway

The official 10,000th show will take place tomorrow, June 25.

Jun. 24, 2022  

Last night, Chicago celebrated a landmark 10,000 performances on Broadway! The musical will mark the milestone at the June 25 matinee, but the company celebrated with a special curtain call following the June 23 performance at the Ambassador Theatre.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín and cast

Chicago
Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Celina Nightengale

Chicago
Celina Nightengale

Chicago
Evan Harrington

Chicago
Ryan Silverman

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Celina Nightengale

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Celina Nightengale

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington,Celina Nightengale and cast

Chicago
Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín and cast

Chicago
Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín and cast

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington,Celina Nightengale R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Celina Nightengale

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín and cast

Chicago
Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall and Jermaine R. Rembert

Chicago
Ryan Silverman, Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Celina Nightengale

Chicago
R. Lowe, Ryan Silverman and Emma Pittman

Chicago
Emma Pittman, Bianca Marroquín and cast

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Emma Pittman and Bianca Marroquín

Chicago
Signage at The Ambassador Theater





Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More