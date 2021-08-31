Photos: Broadway Unlocked Presents THE LADIES OF FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ACADEMY Live at the Waldorf

Broadway Unlocked presents Live at the Waldorf, an innovative hybrid experience that kicked off on Monday, August 23, 2021 with Live at the Waldorf: The Ladies of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy featuring Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme, Sistas The Musical), Kaila "Kaiser Rosé" Mullady (Freestyle Love Supreme, Beatbox World Champion), and more, leading the lineup.

Live at the Waldorf: The Ladies of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy benefits a new scholarship being established to send female identifying students to the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy regardless of their financial ability. Aneesa Folds was a graduate of the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy and will be returning to Broadway in October with Kaila Mullady for Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theater through January 2022.

Live at the Waldorf invites the audiences to look back on the legacy of Broadway and Waldorf Astoria New York while celebrating the future of both institutions. The series features live events that blend digital and in-person audiences with an innovative lineup of performances at the exclusive residential gallery of The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. The artist lineup features new writer initiatives, BIPOC performers, women musicians, and music from Broadway as theatres reopen.