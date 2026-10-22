Photos: Billy Crystal & More Celebrate 860 Opening on Broadway
See photos of Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Carole Kane and more.
Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal has returned to Broadway in 860, a new one-man show directed by Scott Ellis, now playing at the Imperial Theatre. Stars in attendance included Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Carole Kane and more. See photos!
Following the Palisades fires that destroyed his home, Crystal reflects on his family, career, and the memories that have shaped his life. The show explores themes of friendship, love, loss, and the role of humor in navigating difficult experiences. Read reviews for the production!
The creative team includes original music and adaptations by Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. Davin De Santis serves as production stage manager.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Billy Crystal and Director Scott Ellis
The Crystal Family
Jimmy Fallon and Paul Masella
Signage at The Imperial Theater
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