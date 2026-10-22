Photos: Billy Crystal & More Celebrate 860 Opening on Broadway

Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal has returned to Broadway in 860, a new one-man show directed by Scott Ellis, now playing at the Imperial Theatre. Stars in attendance included Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Carole Kane and more. See photos!

Following the Palisades fires that destroyed his home, Crystal reflects on his family, career, and the memories that have shaped his life. The show explores themes of friendship, love, loss, and the role of humor in navigating difficult experiences. Read reviews for the production!

The creative team includes original music and adaptations by Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. Davin De Santis serves as production stage manager.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 54 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone