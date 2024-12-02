Photos: Ben Ahlers and Victoria Pedretti in TENDER NAPALM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The intimate revival of Philip Ridley’s Tender Napalm That Stars Ben Ahlers And Victoria Pedretti Has Added Four Performances To Its Strictly Limited Engagement: December 4, 6, And 16 At 7:30pm And December 7 At 2:30pm. Directed By Rory Mcgregor, This High-impact Exploration Of The Relationship Between Two People And The Violent World That Surrounds Them Must Close On December 16, 2024. Performances Take Place At Theaterlab Where The Production Opened On December 1. Get a first look at production photos here!

Two lovers. A desert Island. Sea serpents. UFOs. Tsunamis. Unicorns. Atomic bombs. What is this thing...called love?

Philip Ridley’s seminal Tender Napalm was hailed an instant classic when it premiered in London in 2011. Explosive, poetic and brutal, the play weaves a compelling tapestry to re-examine and re-define the language of love…and how that love struggles to survive in the face of catastrophe. It is also a bravura display of the theatrical world of barbaric beauty and soaring imagination that Ridley has made all his own.

The creative team for Tender Napalm includes Brendan Gonzales Boston (set design), Avery Reed (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brian Hickey (sound design), and Freya Grant (general manager). Produced by Steady Hand Studios in association with Rory McGregor.