Photos: BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Premieres New Works In NYC

The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop presented top works during two seatings at this year’s fall showcase on Thursday, October 24 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City. See photos from the event below.

The showcase, hosted by the BMI’s Patrick Cook, premiered new music written by several of the Drama League, Drama Desk and Tony honored workshop’s esteemed composers and lyricists for shows that are in development, including:

“Strong Female Protagonist” – lyrics by Amber Treadway and music by Sarah Nelson

“Till I Know You” – lyrics by Asher Muldoon and music by Joel Chapman

“One for the Road” – lyrics by Celine Snippe and music (and additional lyrics) by Jensen Krall

“Under a Lens” – lyrics by Diallo Adams and music by Chris Blacker

“The Good Life” – lyrics and music by Diana Lawrence

“Underdog” – book, lyrics and music by George Merrick

“The Hum” – lyrics by Ginny Mohler and music by Connor Marsh

“Ordinary Jo” lyrics and music by Jack D. Coen

“Better Together” – lyrics by Lauren Gundrum and Brandon Lambert & music by Brandon Lambert

“The Sunuva Bitch” and “What Ships Are For” – lyrics and music by Mason McDowell

“For Dad” – lyrics by Pance Pony and music by Ernie Bird

“See Me” – lyrics by Ray Bokhour and music by Simon Gray

“Typical Guy” – lyrics and music by Rick Rea

“My Fault” - music and lyrics by RJ Christian

“I Lost My Pen” – music by Sair Kaufman and George Luton & lyrics by Sair Kaufman

“But You’ll Be Fine” - lyrics by Tia DeShazor and music by Derrick Byars

BMI’s Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop has helped develop top talent for over half a century. Deemed "the Harvard of musical theatre" by The New York Times, lyricists and composers behind award-winning productions such as A Chorus Line, Little Shop of Horrors, Nine, Once on This Island, Ragtime, Avenue Q, Next To Normal, Titanic, and The Book of Mormon are past members of the workshop as well as steering committee members like legendary talents Kirsten Childs, Arri Lawton Simon, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Janine McGuire, Mary Liz McNamara, Adam Mathias, Alan Menken, Sara Wordsworth and Maury Yeston. The workshop is produced for BMI by Senior Director, Musical Theatre Patrick Cook and Workshop Administrator Frederick Freyer. For more information on the workshop and its history, visit: https://www.bmi.com/theatre_workshop.