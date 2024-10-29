Photos: BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Premieres New Works In NYC

This year's showcase took place on Thursday, October 24 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City.
The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop presented top works during two seatings at this year’s fall showcase on Thursday, October 24 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City. See photos from the event below.
The showcase, hosted by the BMI’s Patrick Cook, premiered new music written by several of the Drama League, Drama Desk and Tony honored workshop’s esteemed composers and lyricists for shows that are in development, including:
BMI’s Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop has helped develop top talent for over half a century. Deemed "the Harvard of musical theatre" by The New York Times, lyricists and composers behind award-winning productions such as A Chorus Line, Little Shop of Horrors, Nine, Once on This Island, Ragtime, Avenue Q, Next To Normal, Titanic, and The Book of Mormon are past members of the workshop as well as steering committee members like legendary talents Kirsten Childs, Arri Lawton Simon, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Janine McGuire, Mary Liz McNamara, Adam Mathias, Alan Menken, Sara Wordsworth and Maury Yeston. The workshop is produced for BMI by Senior Director, Musical Theatre Patrick Cook and Workshop Administrator Frederick Freyer. For more information on the workshop and its history, visit: https://www.bmi.com/theatre_workshop.
Photo Credit: Brian Berson for BMI
Ashley Jenkins and Sophia Schott
Katie Oxman, Michael Jayne Walker and Jack D. Coen
Evan Michael Smith
Maia Guest and George Merrick
Asher Muldoon and Maria Wirries
George Merrick and Jack D. Coen
Sair Kaufman
Jessie Macbeth, Noah Weisbart, Mason McDowell, Sydney Wesson and Jack D. Coen
Pance Pony, Daniel Z. Miller and Will Buck
Braden Allen King and Rick Rea
Jensen Krall, Meredith Brandt and Utsav Bhargava
Pablo Laucerica, Gloria Bangiola, George Luton, Noah Weisbart and Andrea J. Love
Asher Muldoon, Mason McDowell, Joel Chapman and Utsav Bhargava
BMI Lehman Engel Workshop members and BMI's Senior Director, Musical Theatre Patrick Cook
Workshop Administrator Frederick Fryer (left) and BMI's Senior Director, Musical Theatre Patrick Cook (far right) with 2024 BMI Lehman Engel Workshop members
