Photos: BLACK BROADWAY MEN Celebrates One Year With Mixer In Harlem

On Saturday, August 14th, BLACK BROADWAY MEN united in Harlem, New York to celebrate the one-year anniversary existence of the Nonprofit organization. While the evening was full of life, laughter and fun, the party shined with purpose; to bring Black men of the Broadway and theatre community together in a new and exciting way.

Led by founder & Executive Director Anthony Wayne, founding & committee members Terence Archie, Sir Brock Warren, Isaiah Josiah, Daryl Stewart, DeMone Seraphin, Sheldon Henry, James T. Lane, Jesse L. Kearney, Albert Christmas Johnson, Ahmad Simmons, & Treston Henderson joined forces to present a memorable evening that is sure to last a lifetime.

The evening started with DJ JD Presents (J. D. Aubrey Smith) playing his infections music while everyone enjoyed the delicious food & drink of event sponsors Melba's Restaurant & Lambda Vodka.

With people mingling and getting to know each other, the evening got underway beginning with a welcome to the event from Anthony Wayne, a moment of unity from DeMone Seraphin and the goals BBM has achieved over the past year from Sir Brock Warren. Next young actor Jordan Aaron Hall spoke of his Broadway experience, Kennan Scott II (playwright of "Thoughts of a Colored Man") spoke and enlightened the moment followed by inspirational words from TONY Award winner George Faison.

Once the torch was passed from Mr. Faison, an incredible tap presentation of "Beginning to see the light" was offered from the incredibly talented C.K. Edwards who tapped live on a board in the middle of the room; paying homage to Sammy Davis, Jr. & Gregory Hines. Next an emotional moment honoring the legacy of the many that passed before was shared by Daryl Stewart.

Each person in the room was allowed the chance to say aloud a name that is no longer here, and the entire room spoke "We Speak Your Name". The presentation section was capped off by Anthony Wayne singing "You Are My Friend" into "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) from "Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical".

While the evening was pure joy, the fundraising initiative was brought to the forefront for the mission of Black Broadway Men. Funds were collected & allocated to support the current programming for BBM which is the development of an in-depth mentorship program, a playwriting initiative (affording Black men of all ages the opportunity to play write) and an awards ceremony where grants and scholarships to Black men coming out of high school will be provided.

To support Black Broadway Men visit http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/auction and vote place your bid to win two tickets to one of six Broadway shows which are "Thoughts of a Colored Man", "Chicken and Biscuits", "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical", "Pass Over", Manhattan Theatre Club's "Lackawanna Blues" and the new revival of "Company".

To donate directly visit http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org.