Photos: Australian Theatre Festival NYC Marks Record-Breaking Seventh Season

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC has concluded its biggest and most successful season to date, celebrating a record-breaking seventh annual Festival with more tickets sold than any previous season in the organization's history.

The landmark 2026 season brought together an exceptional company of New York-based Australian actors, writers, directors, musicians, writers, creatives and theatre professionals for an ambitious program of 16 events across seven days and five venues, showcasing the breadth, diversity and talent of Australian performing arts in New York City.

Led by Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford and Connor Delves, the Festival's largest program to date featured theatrical productions, new play readings, musical theatre concerts, cabaret performances, industry panels, artist conversations and community celebrations, bringing together Australian artists and American audiences through a shared passion for live performance and storytelling.

Now in its seventh year, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC continues to establish itself as a vital platform for Australian performing arts in the United States, championing Australian stories, nurturing emerging talent and creating meaningful opportunities for Australian artists working internationally.

A Landmark Season of Australian Theatre

The 2026 program celebrated both established and emerging Australian voices, with performances and events highlighting the remarkable depth of Australian talent currently working in New York.

At Theatre Row, acclaimed Australian performer Tracey Yarad presented 'All These Pretty Things', her award-winning musical memoir, directed by David Deblinger. Following international performances and recognition at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe, the production brought its deeply personal story of resilience and reinvention to New York audiences. 'All These Pretty Things' played to multiple sold-out audiences and rave reviews, including Broadwayworld stating 'this is storytelling and songwriting at its very best: funny, raw, unexpected, and moving.'

The Festival also continued its commitment to developing new Australian writing with staged readings of two award-winning works.

'CIRC', by playwright Eddie Grey, winner of the Festival's 2024 New Play Award, was presented as a staged reading directed by Emilio Ramos, featuring J.D. Martin and Ainsley Melham, ahead of its planned Off-Broadway transfer to The Tank later this year.

'La Malattia', by Danny Ball, winner of the 2026 New Play Award, received its first public reading, also directed by Emilio Ramos, featuring an ensemble of Australian performers including J.D. Martin, Ben McHugh, Kaye Tuckerman and Daniel Assetta.

At The Green Room 42, Australian musical theatre took center stage with LEGENDS — A New Musical in Concert, a new Australian musical by Daniel Cullen, produced by Track 29 Productions.

The Festival's popular ATF Cabaret: Ultimate Australian Playlist brought together an exciting company of Australian musical theatre performers for a celebration of iconic Australian music. Hosted by Courtney Monsma, with musical direction by Harry Collins, the concert featured Marika Aubrey, Morgan Cowling, Doron Chester, Scott Anderson Morris and Josephine Hawley.

Beyond the stage, the Festival's industry panels highlighted 'Australian Women Creatives' and 'The Production Pipeline'. Artist conversations created opportunities for professional development, creative exchange and collaboration, connecting Australian artists with the wider New York theatre industry.

The Festival's community celebrations, including its partnership with America Josh, Australian Women in New York and Bluestone Lane Coffee, further strengthened connections among Australians living and working in New York, bringing artists, audiences and supporters together throughout the week.

Seven Years of Australian Stories in New York City

With record ticket sales, its largest program to date and an extraordinary company of Australian artists, the 2026 Festival marks a significant milestone in the organization's continued growth.

The Festival remains committed to creating opportunities for Australian artists, introducing Australian stories to international audiences and fostering a vibrant creative community in New York City.

Tracey Yarad was named the inaugural winner of the ATF Connector Award for her outstanding contribution to the 2026 Australian Theatre Festival NYC.

As the organization looks toward its eighth season, the success of 2026 provides an exciting foundation for the continued growth and international reach of Australian theatre.

About Australian Theatre Festival NYC

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to celebrating and showcasing Australian stories and artists in New York City.

Through its annual Festival, Gala and New Play Award, as well as industry events, artist development initiatives and community programming, the organization provides a platform for Australian artists to share their work, develop new opportunities and connect with audiences and industry professionals.

The Festival is led by Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford and Connor Delves.

For more information, visit www.australiantheatrefestival.com.

Photo Credit: Danny Hidalgo & Australian Theatre Festival NYC



Photo Credit: Danny Hidalgo & Australian Theatre Festival NYC

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