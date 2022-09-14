Photos: Asi Wind Gives Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLE

David Blaine will make his New York producing debut with Asi Wind's Inner Circle this fall at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street) beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 15 with opening night on Sunday, September 18.

Asi Wind's Inner Circle is the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

"The kind of magic I create needs to be experienced up close; that is why we are creating the most intimate theatrical space in New York," says Wind.

The show's creative team is Adam Blumenthal (lighting designer) and Arcana (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. The show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, and Paladin Artists. KGM is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP) and Advertising is Situation Interactive.

Wind gave a special sneak peek of the show earlier today and you can go inside the big event below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski