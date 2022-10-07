Photos: Angelina Jolie, Angela Bassett & More Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

The Hudson Theatre, where Death of a Salesman is currently in previews, has been highlighted by a few notables this past week: Angelina Jolie, attending with her daughter Zahara,"Black-ish" TV star Tracee Ellis Ross, and Angela Bassett all came backstage to meet the "Salesman" cast and congratulate them.

Death of a Salesman opens Sunday evening, October 9th.