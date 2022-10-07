Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Photos: Angelina Jolie, Angela Bassett & More Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Oct. 07, 2022  

The Hudson Theatre, where Death of a Salesman is currently in previews, has been highlighted by a few notables this past week: Angelina Jolie, attending with her daughter Zahara,"Black-ish" TV star Tracee Ellis Ross, and Angela Bassett all came backstage to meet the "Salesman" cast and congratulate them.

Death of a Salesman opens Sunday evening, October 9th.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Death of a Salesman
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara with the Cast of Death of a Salesman

Death of a Salesman
Angelina Jolie and Zahara with Death of a Salesman's Loman Family

Death of a Salesman
Andrei De Shields, Sharon D Clarke, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Wendell Pierece

Death of a Salesman
Angela Bassett and Wendell Pierce




