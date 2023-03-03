Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Museum of Broadway
Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets paid homage to Black Broadway during the team’s final Black History Month game.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Tony Award winner André De Shields reprised his role as The Wiz Tuesday night, February 28th at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucs game at Barclays Center, Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets paid homage to Black Broadway during the team's final Black History Month game. The Nets have been celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a special focus for each home game.

See photos below!


A pop-up Museum of Broadway photo installation celebrating Broadway's rich history was set up on the arena's main concourse. Fans were able to take photos with the "Ease on Down the Road" neon sign that hangs on the wall that Museum of Broadway, paying homage to a song from the 1975 Broadway musical "The Wiz."

"The Museum of Broadway is thrilled to be part of this wonderful community event with the Nets to celebrate Black History, Broadway, the legacy of The Wiz, and the legendary André De Shields! The Museum of Broadway's mission is to educate, entertain and inspire through the history of Broadway, and we work to celebrate and honor Black shows and actors every day through our exhibits and timelines."- Co-Founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Whitney Britt, founder of Two Dog Circus, facilitated the event for the Nets with clients Black Theater Coalition. "Providing the assist for this historic evening was a no-brainer for me with a holistic integration of Broadway across all the touch-points of game presentation and community outreach. When Criscia Long, Senior Director of Entertainment, described her vision of the half-time show as a tribute to The Wiz, I knew there was no better way to honor Black Broadway than bringing in Black Theatre Coalition and the legendary André De Shields."

"Black Theatre Coalition is thrilled to be partnering with the Brooklyn Nets on this evening as they celebrate the work of black professionals in the American Theater and on Broadway. And more specifically, the quintessential show that brought the Broadway musical to a generation of theatergoers, The Wiz. Building relationships outside of the normal Broadway arena allows us to grow audiences where we have never thought to look and to hopefully show another generation of potential theatre professionals that there is a job, a career, a life in the theater for them too." - BTC Co-Founders Warren Adams and T. Oliver Reid

Additionally, original members of "The Wiz" including Tony Award® winner actor, André De Shields and Tony Award winning choreographer, George Faison were in attendance to watch the game. De Shields reprised his former role as the Wiz to narrate a special halftime performance, the first he played the Wiz since 1992, which featured an ode to Broadway with members of the Brooklynettes, Team Hype and Nets Kids. The halftime performance was choreographed by Criscia Long, Justin Prescott, and Olutayo, and the anthem was sung by former MJ cast-member Darius Wright.

Members of the Black Theatre Coalition, ViBe Theater Experience, the Broadway Women's Alliance, the cast of FAT HAM on Broadway, Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, and the Entertainment Community Fund were in attendance for the final Nets game of Black History Month.

Photo credit: Brooklyn Nets

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
André De Shields

Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets



Related Stories
Al Hirschfeld Exhibition Extended Through End of April at The Museum of Broadway Photo
Al Hirschfeld Exhibition Extended Through End of April at The Museum of Broadway
NINA-hunters rejoice… The new Museum of Broadway in Times Square's inaugural special exhibition, “The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld,” has been extended, by popular demand.
See a Conversation with FAT HAM Creatives at Museum of Broadway Photo
See a Conversation with FAT HAM Creatives at Museum of Broadway
On Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM The Museum of Broadway will be hosting a creative conversation in their studio space about the upcoming Broadway play, FAT HAM.
Museum of Broadway to Offer Educational Workshops and Resources for School Groups Photo
Museum of Broadway to Offer Educational Workshops and Resources for School Groups
The Museum of Broadway will begin offering onsite educational workshops and resources for school group visitors.
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West Photo
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West
On February 22nd, the Museum of Broadway will be presenting a free lecture from Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West, titled “Early Black Authors of the American Musical.”

More Hot Stories For You


Cynthia Erivo Reveals What's Different About the WICKED FilmCynthia Erivo Reveals What's Different About the WICKED Film
March 3, 2023

Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, recently talked about what fans can expect from the movie, how it differs from the stage production, and more.
Listen: '1973' From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next MonthListen: '1973' From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month
March 3, 2023

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous will be released April 21, 2023. Learn how to preorder and presave the album here! The new track “1973” has also been released today, performed by Casey Likes, Emily Schultheis, Anika Larsen, and the company.
Wake Up With BWW 3/3: FUNNY GIRL Sets Closing, First Look at BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/3: FUNNY GIRL Sets Closing, First Look at BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', and More!
March 3, 2023

Top stories: First look at Bob Fosse's Dancin' and meet eh cast as the show begins previews, plus Funny Girl sets closing date with the lead cast extending their runs. Read more about these and other top stories here!
Video: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NEW YORK, NEW YORK
March 2, 2023

Watch Anna Uzele sing 'But the World Goes Round' in rehearsals for New York, New York!
Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE RehearsalsPhotos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals
March 2, 2023

See photos of Jessica Chastain and more in rehearsals for A Doll's House on Broadway!
share