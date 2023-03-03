Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets

Tony Award winner André De Shields reprised his role as The Wiz Tuesday night, February 28th at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucs game at Barclays Center, Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets paid homage to Black Broadway during the team's final Black History Month game. The Nets have been celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a special focus for each home game.

See photos below!



A pop-up Museum of Broadway photo installation celebrating Broadway's rich history was set up on the arena's main concourse. Fans were able to take photos with the "Ease on Down the Road" neon sign that hangs on the wall that Museum of Broadway, paying homage to a song from the 1975 Broadway musical "The Wiz."

"The Museum of Broadway is thrilled to be part of this wonderful community event with the Nets to celebrate Black History, Broadway, the legacy of The Wiz, and the legendary André De Shields! The Museum of Broadway's mission is to educate, entertain and inspire through the history of Broadway, and we work to celebrate and honor Black shows and actors every day through our exhibits and timelines."- Co-Founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Whitney Britt, founder of Two Dog Circus, facilitated the event for the Nets with clients Black Theater Coalition. "Providing the assist for this historic evening was a no-brainer for me with a holistic integration of Broadway across all the touch-points of game presentation and community outreach. When Criscia Long, Senior Director of Entertainment, described her vision of the half-time show as a tribute to The Wiz, I knew there was no better way to honor Black Broadway than bringing in Black Theatre Coalition and the legendary André De Shields."

"Black Theatre Coalition is thrilled to be partnering with the Brooklyn Nets on this evening as they celebrate the work of black professionals in the American Theater and on Broadway. And more specifically, the quintessential show that brought the Broadway musical to a generation of theatergoers, The Wiz. Building relationships outside of the normal Broadway arena allows us to grow audiences where we have never thought to look and to hopefully show another generation of potential theatre professionals that there is a job, a career, a life in the theater for them too." - BTC Co-Founders Warren Adams and T. Oliver Reid

Additionally, original members of "The Wiz" including Tony Award® winner actor, André De Shields and Tony Award winning choreographer, George Faison were in attendance to watch the game. De Shields reprised his former role as the Wiz to narrate a special halftime performance, the first he played the Wiz since 1992, which featured an ode to Broadway with members of the Brooklynettes, Team Hype and Nets Kids. The halftime performance was choreographed by Criscia Long, Justin Prescott, and Olutayo, and the anthem was sung by former MJ cast-member Darius Wright.

Members of the Black Theatre Coalition, ViBe Theater Experience, the Broadway Women's Alliance, the cast of FAT HAM on Broadway, Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, and the Entertainment Community Fund were in attendance for the final Nets game of Black History Month.

Photo credit: Brooklyn Nets