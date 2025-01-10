Photos: Alan Cumming & THE TRAITORS Take Over NYC to Celebrate Season 3 Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, January 9, Peacock celebrated the return of the Emmy® Award-winning series The Traitors as cloaked Traitors popped up at iconic New York City landmarks and hotspots to surprise fans in celebration of the Season 3 premiere. Take a look at the photos below!

Throughout the day Traitors stirred up anticipation all over the city, from a bagpipe-accompanied march through the bustling streets of New York, grabbed their much needed morning bagel, and browsed for Scotland travel books at The Strand. In the evening, fans flocked to Club Cumming in New York, where The Traitors Emmy® award-winning host Alan Cumming hosted an exclusive viewing party of the season’s first episode. Alan was joined by our cloaked Traitors as he took to the stage to introduce episode 1. Current and past cast members were in attendance including Bob Harper, Dolores Cantania, Peter Weber, and Peppermint.

Fans in Los Angeles can look forward to the return of The Traitors Experience, Peacock’s immersive competitive game where Traitors and the Faithful are invited to participate in their own version of the show’s nail-biting competition. The Traitors Experience opens January 31, and details and ticket reservations can be found HERE.

Emmy® Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money. Season 3 premiered on Peacock on January 9.​​

Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Peacock