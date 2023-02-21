Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Queen Latifah Visits THE LION KING on Broadway

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy The Lion King in nine productions on three continents every week.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Queen Latifah paid a visit to The Lion King over the holiday weekend, attending the matinee performance on Sunday, February 19.

Check out the photo below!

The Lion King recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 27 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 112 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.

Photo credit: Disney Theatrical Productions

The Lion King
Brandon A. McCall, Queen Latifah, Pearl Khwezi


