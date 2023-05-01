Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: HERE LIES LOVE Begins Rehearsals With Broadway's First All-Filipino Company

The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

May. 01, 2023  
The producers of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), announced full casting for the show, marking the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway.

Get a first look at the company below!

The 23-member company, which begins rehearsals today, includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

They join the previously announced Arielle Jacobs ("Imelda Marcos"), Jose Llana ("Ferdinand Marcos"), and Conrad Ricamora ("Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino"). Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13.

Alex Timbers said, "Our international casting search took us literally around the globe. We received submissions from actors in the US to the Philippines and more than a dozen countries in between. Overall, more than 1200 talented actors were considered for Here Lies Love's Broadway cast, and I can't wait for you to meet this incredible company of actors!"

David Byrne said, "A dream come true to have this incredible cast and to begin rehearsals today! Many times I pretty much gave up on this show ever making it to Broadway - but here we are. At a time when dance music is having a huge resurgence and when democracy is threatened all over the world it couldn't be more timely."

The producers of Here Lies Love said, "Today, history is being made on Broadway: an-all Filipino company, telling a revolutionary story, staged by some of the most talented artists and designers working in the theater. The biggest party on Broadway is officially underway!"

From the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story on the dance floor or in traditional theater seating. The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

