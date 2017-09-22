Photo Flashback: Stars of the Stage Who Left Their Mark on WILL AND GRACE

Earlier today, production stills were released for the upcoming premiere of the re-boot of NBC's Will and Grace. In the episode, we pick up with Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) 11 years since we last saw them. Will and Grace both falter when their political beliefs are put to the test. Jack and Karen help Will and Grace hide their secret shame from each other, but the truth finally comes out.

Guest starring in the episode as Tony is Hamilton-alum, Anthony Ramos, who is just the first of many Broadway-adjacent visitors to the show. Ramos joins an already star-studded roster of Broadway talent slated to guest star on the comedy, including Tony Award-winner, Ben Platt, and star of stage and screen, Andrew Rannells.

These young Broadway notables join a long list of luminous Broadway talent to join the hit comedy series over the years. With its frequent allusions to musicals and random comic bouts of song, the team over at Will and Grace have pulled no punches with their love of the theatre. Whether it was just a cameo or a years-long stint on the show, our community has loaned much talent to Will and Grace over the years to great comedic effect.

While you binge out on the original series to prepare for the re-boot, check out our list of these luminous visitors below and keep and eye out for some of the Broadway talent that has paid a visit to the series over the years. And don't forget to tune into the series (re-)premiere of one of televisions most beloved comedies, Thursday, September 28th at 9:30 pm/ET on NBC.

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Harry Connick, Jr.- Leo Markus (2002- 2006) Neil Patrick Harris- Bill (2000) Patti LuPone- Herself (2005) Bebe Neuwirth- Herself (2004) Glenn Close- Fannie Lieber (2002) George Takei- Himself (2006) Victor Garber- Peter Bovington (2004) Lily Tomlin- Margot (2005-2006) Chita Rivera- Lenore (2005) James Earl Jones- Himself (2003) Bobby Cannavale - Vince D'Angelo (2004- 2006) Gregory Hines- Ben Doucette (1999- 2000)

Related Articles