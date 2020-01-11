Photo Flashback: Patsy Kelly Attends Opening Night of SUGAR BABIES in 1979
Today, we're taking a look back into our archives with this photo of Patsy Kelly attending the opening night of Sugar Babies on October 8, 1979 at the Mark Helinger Theatre in New York City.
Patsy Kelly was an American actress of stage and screen. She is a Tony Award winner for her role in No, No, Nannette in 1971. Other Broadway credits include Irene, Flying Colors, The Wonder Bar, Three Cheers, and more.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Patsy Kelly attends the Opening Night of Sugar Babies on October 8, 1979 at the Mark Helinger Theatre in New York City.
