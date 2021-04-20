Photos: iHeartDance NYC Soars on an Uptown Rooftop Bringing Dance Back To Life

On Sunday, April 18, iHeartDance, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities and financial relief, made it's debut with 4 live performances to 4 sold out audiences on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel.

Founded by producer and dance activist Melissa Gerstein and arts publicist and manager Kimberly Giannelli, iHeartDance NYC was jointly realized as a response to the toll the pandemic has taken on the dance community, and invited dancers from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey and more to kickstart live dance performances after more than a year of COVID theater closures.

With more shows on the horizon, visit https://www.iheartdancenyc.com or more information.