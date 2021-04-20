Photos: iHeartDance NYC Soars on an Uptown Rooftop Bringing Dance Back To Life
The performance featured dancers from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey, and more!
On Sunday, April 18, iHeartDance, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities and financial relief, made it's debut with 4 live performances to 4 sold out audiences on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel.
Founded by producer and dance activist Melissa Gerstein and arts publicist and manager Kimberly Giannelli, iHeartDance NYC was jointly realized as a response to the toll the pandemic has taken on the dance community, and invited dancers from Broadway, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey and more to kickstart live dance performances after more than a year of COVID theater closures.
With more shows on the horizon, visit https://www.iheartdancenyc.com or more information.
New York City Ballet Principal Daniel Ulbricht and Danielle Diniz perform Sing, Sing, Sing to open the show of iHeartDance NYC! Photo by Jonathan Breton
New York City Ballet dancers KJ Takahashi, Christopher Grant and Spartak Hoxha dance David Fernandez''s Vitruvian Man Photo by Jonathan Breton
American Ballet Theater Principal Skylar Brandt dances Dying Swan Photo by Jonathan Breton
Ailey II artists Amar Smalls and Maggy van den Heuvel perform their own choreography, So Far Away. Photo by Jonathan Breton
New York City Ballet''s Christopher Grant dances David Fernandez''s Winston Churchill''s Boy. Photo by Jonathan Breton
Chris Jarosz and Robbie Fairchild are back on the roof with their humorous duet, Ever Again Photo by Jonathan Breton
New York City Ballet Principal Sara Mearns dances a world premiere by Guillaume C t , SM Photo by Jonathan Breton
Ballet Next dancers Violetta Komyshan and Natalie Stys perform Experience-- a powerful duet by Michele Wiles Photo by BA Van Sise
Broadway''s Jess Le Protto closes with a self-choreographed, high energy Thats Life Photo by Jonathan Breton
Producers and founders of iHeartDance NYC Melissa Gerstein (left) and Kimberly Giannelli (right) pose with choreographer David Fernandez. Photo by Jonathan Breton