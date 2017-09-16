SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: WICKED Monkeys Around, MISS SAIGON Plays with Filters, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Sep. 16, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week WICKED is monkeying around backstage (is Chistery playing hide-and-seek?), and MISS SAIGON tries out the Devil Wears Prada Snapchat filter. That's all. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Newsies (Regional): @justerino Intermission #1 of the day!! #Newsies #sip

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @paulheesangmiller HAPPY SATURDAY from the Far East Photo: @robertpendilla #MirandaSaigon #SIP #thatsall

Always Patsy Cline (Regional): @j_tuck135 Matinee intermission. #saturdayintermissionpic #SIP #alwayspatsycline #georgetownpalacetheatre #honkytonkangels #spotlight #supportthearts #supportcommunitytheatre

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner Just monkeying around here at @wicked_musical #SIP

@broadwaygirlnyc We have been found. #DearEvanHansen #intermission #SIP

Red Velvet (Regional): @laurensowa Ladies of Red Velvet! #LTCRedVelvet

Man of La Mancha (Regional): @pojnyc Some take intermission very seriously... #sleepy #sip #actorslife




